Aggies Soar Up SI National Recruiting Rankings After Dominant November

    • December 2, 2021
    Aggies Soar To No. 3 In SI National Recruiting Rankings

    Texas A&M may have had the best recruiting month of any program in the country in November
    Texas A&M has taken over the recruiting trail in college football as of late, dominating the month of November with a quartet of commitments from both sides of the ball at key positions of need. 

    As a result, the Aggies have soared up six spots up the Sports Illustrated national recruiting rankings, rising all the way from No. 9 to No. 3 for the November edition. 

    Things got started in early November when the nation's No. 1 interior defensive lineman and No. 2 overall player, Powell (TN) defensive tackle Walter Nolen, committed to the Aggies over Tennessee, with a pledge from Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) wideout Chris Marshall coming on the very same day. 

    Then, just 10 days later, the Aggies landed another offensive playmaker in Istrouma (Baton Rouge, LA) running back Le'Veon Moss, who picked the Aggies over Alabama, LSU and others. 

    Just two weeks later, the Aggies hauled in what might be the biggest catch of the class in Liberty (Frisco, TX) wideout Evan Stewart, who was arguably the most desired uncommitted recruit left on the board in the country. 

    Stewart was a one-time Texas Longhorns commitment and was also considering Alabama. He is also thought to be one of, if not the most explosive offensive player in the 2022 class. 

    What is even more exciting for Aggie fans, is that Jimbo Fisher is not done, and there are still plenty of top-tier recruits, such as Harold Perkins, Shemar Stewart, Denver Harris, and others, who could close with the Aggies by early signing day on December 15.

    Here is what Sports Illustrated's John Garcia had to say about the Aggies' class:

    No program had a better November stretch than the Aggies, landing SI99 No. 1 defensive recruit Walter Nolen, No. 2 slot receiver Evan Stewart, top-10 wide receiver Chris Marshall and former Alabama running back commitment Le’Veon Moss. Jimbo Fisher and company now have a legitimate shot to finish with the nation’s top class when all is said and done. Targets like SI99 members Shemar Stewart, Denver Harris, Kelvin Banks and more have A&M squarely in the mix down the home stretch.

