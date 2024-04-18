Four-Star Guard Connor Carty Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies have been heating up on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks.
On Thursday, that continued to be the case, with four-star Prosper (TX) offensive guard Connor Carty committing to the program.
Carty chose the Aggies over pursuit from Florida, Texas Tech, Arizona State, and Arkansas, among others, and becomes the eighth member of the 2025 class for new head coach Mike Elko.
Carty now joins an Aggies class that ranks No. 13 in the nation, per the On3 Team Recruiting Rankings, joining four other four-star recruits in, quarterback Husan Longstreet, guard Marcus Garcia corner Deyjhon Pettaway, running back Deondrae Robinson, linebacker Kelvion Riggins and defensive lineman Landon Rink.
He is also the third interior offensive line commitment for the Aggies alongside Garcia and three-star Legacy the School of Sport Sciences (Spring, TX) guard Joshua Moses.
As of his commitment Sunday, Carty is rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 407 player nationally, No. 34 interior offensive lineman and No. 66 player in Texas, per the On3 Industry ranking - a composite ranking of all four major recruiting services.
Rivals.com appears to be the highest on Carty as a prospect, rating him as s four-star recruit, the No. 214 player nationally, No. 8 interior offenisve lineman and No. 35 player in the state. He is rated as a three star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports, as well as On3's individual ranking.
The Aggies will hope to continue their strong presence on the recruiting trail in the coming months, as they begin to close in on a top-10 class ranking.