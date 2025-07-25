Four-Star Tight End Evan Jacobson Commits to Texas A&M
Texas A&M has landed one of the top tight ends in the country, as Evan Jacobson has officially committed to the Aggies over Iowa State and Stanford.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound four-star out of the Midwest is a true multi-sport athlete and was heavily pursued across the country. He’s not just a football player either — Jacobson is also a standout basketball player and takes academics seriously, which made this a unique recruitment from the start. This wasn’t just about football. It was about the full package, and Texas A&M checked every box.
From the beginning, A&M made Jacobson a clear priority. The Aggies were one of the first major programs to get in the mix, and they stayed consistent. Whether it was in-person visits, Zoom calls, or building relationships with the coaching staff, A&M never let off the gas. That persistence paid off.
Academics were a huge part of this decision. Jacobson took his time and was vocal about wanting a school that would set him up beyond football. Stanford was a serious contender because of that, and Iowa State also made a strong case with the way they pitched their development plan and tight end usage.
But in the end, A&M gave him the best of both worlds — high-level SEC football and top-notch resources off the field. On top of that, Jacobson really connected with Mike Elko’s staff and the vision they had for his role in the offense. He’s not just being brought in as a traditional tight end. A&M sees him as a versatile weapon who can split out wide, create mismatches, and grow into a key piece in the passing game.
Basketball was also something that came up in the process, and A&M didn’t shy away from it. They embraced his two-sport background and showed how his skillset could translate into matchup advantages at the next level.
This is a big-time win for A&M. Jacobson has the size, athleticism, and character to be a difference-maker in College Station. He becomes one of the top-rated commits in the 2026 class and gives the Aggies another high-upside weapon to build around on offense.
This recruitment was never a lock, but A&M stayed steady — and now they’ve got their guy. This addition is going to add to already top 5 class in the 2026 class and is a huge addition to what A&M is trying to build and start.