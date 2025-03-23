4-Star RB Commits to Texas A&M Aggies Over Ohio State, Oklahoma
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball but fortunately there's still a reason to feel positive about things in College Station thanks to the football team.
Per reports Saturday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have landed a commitment from 2026 four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., getting him over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners and more. He still has official visits set for Columbus (June 6) and Norman (June 20).
A product of Steele High School in the San Antonio area, Hatton Jr. began his career at Brandeis in the Alamo City before heading to Cibolo to join the Knights. He was a track star in high school and will bring elite speed to College Station once he signs.
He now becomes the eighth commitment for Texas A&M in the '26 class, joining four-stars like edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, tight end Caleb Tafua and quarterback Helaman Casuga along with three-star cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
The Aggies have lost some notable commitments this offseason so Hatton Jr.'s verbal pledge is certainly a breath of fresh air. Some players to decommit from Texas A&M this offseason have '26 four-star tight end Xavier Tiller, '25 four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and '26 three-star safety Markel Ford.
Hatton Jr. received offers from programs like Notre Dame, Florida, Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona State, Alabama, Michigan, BYU, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Missouri, Oregon, SMU, Vanderbilt, Baylor and many more.
Over the past three seasons, he's totaled 415 carries for 2,661 yards and 43 touchdowns along with eight catches for 44 yards. He has 20 rushing touchdowns this past season after 21 in 2023.
According to the scouting report from 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Hatton Jr. has NFL potential.
"Bona fide high-major prospect who could become a reliable high-volume ball carrier or dangerous complementary piece in a more stacked RB room," Brooks wrote. "Junior improvement, physical tools, and verified track speed suggest long-term NFL Draft potential."