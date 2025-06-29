SEC Foe Steals Dynamic Four-Star Athlete from Texas A&M
You can’t win them all. Mike Elko and his staff just came up short in their pursuit of one of the most dynamic athletes in the country.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star standout Legend Bey out of North Crowley High School (Fort Worth, TX) has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, choosing them over Texas A&M, Ohio State, Duke, and West Virginia. The decision comes as a blow to the Aggies, who at one point appeared to be the frontrunner in Bey’s recruitment.
According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas A&M held a significant lead earlier in the process. Additionally, 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions favored the Aggies heading into Bey’s decision.
Why Did Legend Bey Commit to Tennessee?
Bey had taken an official visit to College Station on June 20, joining a loaded weekend of visitors that included five-star athlete Brandon Arrington (the No. 1 player in California), five-star EDGE Bryce Perry-Wright (No. 5 player in Georgia), four-star ATH Paris Melvin Jr. (a top-20 player in Texas), four-star WR Jayden Warren, and top Arizona cornerback Camren Hamiel.
Despite the strong push from Elko’s staff, Bey opted for Josh Heupel’s up-tempo spread system in Knoxville, where he’s expected to line up as a slot receiver at the next level. His speed, field vision, and elusiveness make him a perfect fit for Tennessee’s offensive scheme.
With Bey’s commitment, Tennessee’s 2026 recruiting class has climbed to No. 21 nationally and No. 7 in the SEC, per the 247 Sports team rankings. The Vols entered the weekend ranked No. 55 in the country but surged 24 spots after landing four commitments in a two-day span.
Though labeled an “athlete” across most recruiting services, Bey shined under center as North Crowley’s quarterback during his junior season. He guided the Panthers to a dominant 50-21 win over powerhouse Westlake in the 6A State Championship, delivering the school its first state title since 2003.
Bey earned Texas District 10-6A Offensive MVP honors after throwing for 1,424 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, his rushing numbers turned heads even more, he tallied 1,852 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground across 163 carries, showcasing game-breaking ability on every touch.
While the loss stings for A&M, the Aggies still remain in a strong position nationally and could bounce back with several top targets left on the board.
Some of the biggest names still up to grab include five-star defensive tackle Lamar Brown, five-star EDGE Bryce Perry-Wright, and four-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster.