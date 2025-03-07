Texas A&M Aggies to Host Five-Star Son of Dallas Cowboys Legend on Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies will be among eight schools to host one of the top linebackers in the 2027 recruiting class on a visit this spring.
As first reported by On3.com's Mike Singer, the Aggies will host 2027 five-star linebacker Cooper Witten for a visit on April 17. The son of former Dallas Cowboys tight end and Tennessee legend Jason Witten will have a busy spring over the coming weeks as he is set to visit eight different programs.
The list of programs that will host Witten will include Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Clemson, SMU, Texas Tech, and the Aggies. Texas A&M will get Witten on his last visit of the spring, all of which will be unofficial visits.
Witten, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker plays for his dad at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, where he played alongside his brother, CJ, a fellow linebacker who signed with the Rice Owls as a member of their 2025 recruiting class.
While CJ was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class, Cooper is one of the most highly touted prospects in his respective class. 247Sports rates him as a five-star prospect in their Composite rankings, where he ranks as the nation's No. 25 prospect and fourth-best player from the Lone Star State.
However, despite being listed as a linebacker by ON3, 247Sports lists him as a safety. Yet, even with him being listed as a safety, they rank as the No. 1 safety in the class.
No decision date for 2027 prospect has been set, but as of right now, the Aggies are seemingly in contention to land the in-state linebacker.
