Texas A&M Aggies to Host Five-Star Son of Dallas Cowboys Legend on Visit

The Texas A&M Aggies will be one of eight programs to 2027 linebacker Cooper Witten on a visit this spring.

Jan 23, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) poses with wife Michelle Witten and daughter Landy Witten and sons C.J. Witten and Cooper Witten during team photos for the 2015 Pro Bowl at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) poses with wife Michelle Witten and daughter Landy Witten and sons C.J. Witten and Cooper Witten during team photos for the 2015 Pro Bowl at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies will be among eight schools to host one of the top linebackers in the 2027 recruiting class on a visit this spring.

As first reported by On3.com's Mike Singer, the Aggies will host 2027 five-star linebacker Cooper Witten for a visit on April 17. The son of former Dallas Cowboys tight end and Tennessee legend Jason Witten will have a busy spring over the coming weeks as he is set to visit eight different programs.

The list of programs that will host Witten will include Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Clemson, SMU, Texas Tech, and the Aggies. Texas A&M will get Witten on his last visit of the spring, all of which will be unofficial visits.

Jason Witten
Jason Witten, an Elizabeth alum and former Tennessee Volunteer and Dallas Cowboy, watches from the sidelines during the TSSAA Class 4A BlueCross Bowl football game between Tullahoma and Elizabethton held at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Kns Tullahoma Elizabethton Football Bp / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Witten, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker plays for his dad at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, where he played alongside his brother, CJ, a fellow linebacker who signed with the Rice Owls as a member of their 2025 recruiting class.

While CJ was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class, Cooper is one of the most highly touted prospects in his respective class. 247Sports rates him as a five-star prospect in their Composite rankings, where he ranks as the nation's No. 25 prospect and fourth-best player from the Lone Star State.

However, despite being listed as a linebacker by ON3, 247Sports lists him as a safety. Yet, even with him being listed as a safety, they rank as the No. 1 safety in the class.

No decision date for 2027 prospect has been set, but as of right now, the Aggies are seemingly in contention to land the in-state linebacker.

