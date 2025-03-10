Texas A&M Aggies Offer 2028 Speedster Dillon Mitchell in Wild '90 Minutes'
In today's world of recruiting, a prospect's outlook for the future could change in the blink of an eye. All it could do is one strong performance and the offers from some of the nation's premier programs could come pouring in.
2028 athlete Dillon Mitchell is the latest example of just how quickly a recruit could see his list of interested schools change. Mitchell, the Houston, Texas, native where he is a member of C.E. King's football and track team, broke out in a major way on the track over the weekend.
During a recent interview with ON3.com's Chad Simmons, he revealed that after running an impressive 10.29-second 100 meter, he suddenly saw power-five offers pour in.
“I got 10 offers in about 90 minutes,” Mitchell said. “Going into the weekend, I had offers from Texas State, Arkansas, Sacramento State, and [University of Incarnate Word].
Now, after those 90 minutes, his offer list looks a lot different. In addition to those schools he now boasts offers from Houston, Texas Tech, Florida, Texas A&M, and Georgia among others.
“After I ran Saturday, offered first. Right after that, Texas Tech offered. They were getting in touch with my trainer, my coach, and some schools talked to my parents," Mitchell said. "After the events, I got in my car for about 30 minutes to drive home. Offers kept coming in as we drove home. SMU offered, then Florida, Grambling was next, and then Georgia. Baylor, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Marshall came after Georgia."
At 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, Mitchell has not yet received a rating from ON3. However, that is due to him still being a freshman in high school. Yet, after his offer list expanded rapidly to include multiple power-five programs, his ranking when it does come could be quite high.
While he did just earn an offer from the Aggies, Mitchell revealed to Simmons that he already is familiar with College Station as both of his parents are Texas A&M alums. Yet, they aren't the only school he holds prior familiarity with as his brother Will Mitchell is a freshman safety at Texas State.
Following Friday's decommitment from three-star safety Markel Ford, the Aggies have just eight commits in the 2026 class which currently ranks fourth nationally by ON3.
