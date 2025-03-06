All Aggies

'Better!' Texas A&M HC Michael Earley Addresses Aggies Win Over Texas Southern

The Texas A&M Aggies just needed 24 hours for a quick turnaround as they defeated the Texas Southern Tigers Wednesday night.

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) celebrates as he scores a run against the Kentucky Wildcats during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

No. 14 Texas A&M's loss to the UTSA Roadrunners Tuesday night was one to forget to say the absolute least.

Between the five defensive errors and four hit batsmen by the pitching staff, there was really nothing positive for the home crowd to enjoy.

Thankfully, the script was flipped Wednesday night in the 6-2 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

No errors on defense, patience at the plate, jaw-dropping defensive plays, it all went right for Texas A&M.

And as you could probably guess, nobody is happier about how the night than head coach Michael Earley.

"It was a lot better, a lot better. I mean, we made the plays that were hit at us, made the plays we were supposed to make, and didn't give up a ton of free passes, it was altogether a lot better," Earley told the media after the win. "We gave ourselves a chance to win the baseball game and that's really all you can ask for."

The Aggies won by a score of 6-2, but there were still quite a few men left on base for the team. It didn't seem to faze the first-year head coach, who praised the team's approach at the plate.

"I think we hit some balls hard and I really like what they did at the plate," said Earley. "I mean, I know they are capable of more, yes, but I was just pleased with their overall approach as a team throughout the game. I think we got walked eight times as a team. Great approach."

Earley and the Aggies will now head to their weekend series, hosting the Aggies from New Mexico State. Friday night's first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

