Texas A&M Aggies Predicted to Land 5-Star Two-Way Prospect
As one of the biggest months on the recruiting calendar kicks off, the Texas A&M Aggies already have a strong foundation in place for another top-10-ranked recruiting class. With 11 commits thus far, the Texas A&M 2026 class already ranks No. 6 in the nation, and if a recent prediction about a five-star prospect is correct, the Aggies could jump into the top five.
In a recent article from Rivals' Adam Gorney, the insider put in a prediction for five-star Louisiana native Lamar Brown to land at Texas A&M.
"Brown will be at Miami this weekend, and that could get interesting fast. But this still feels very much like a two-team race between LSU and Texas A&M, and heading into June, the Aggies hold the lead, ..." Gorney writes. "But it seems as if Texas A&M has taken the lead for Brown – selling him on playing on the defensive line – and that could be a big factor."
Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. Which makes him the nation's 15th-best player overall. According to the Rivals rankings, he is the No. 25 player nationally.
A native of Baton Rouge was once thought to one that wouldn't leave the state as he'd end up with the LSU Tigers. However, in recent weeks it has seemed that traction has been gaining toward the Aggies.
At 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds, Brown is considered a potential two-way player who could play both offensive line and defensive line. Yet, per Gorney Texas A&M is pitching Brown on playing defense.
If the Aggies land the five-star, Brown would be the fourth defensive lineman to join the class. Texas A&M already has two edge rushers in Jordan Carter (four-star), and Samu Moala (four-star), and a defensive lineman in Jermaine Kinsler (four-star).