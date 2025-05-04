All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies 5-Star Target Pushes Back Commitment Date

Following two spring visits to Texas A&M, five-star offensive linemen Lamar Brown has pushed back his commitment date.

Harrison Reno

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) blocks McNeese State linebacker Tristan Driggers during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) blocks McNeese State linebacker Tristan Driggers during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Following a busy spring, 2026 five-star prospect, Lamar Brown, has pushed his originally scheduled commitment date back six days.

As first reported by ON3.com's Chad Simmons, Brown was set to announce his decision on July 4th. However, now he has pushed it back to July 10th, where he will decide between the Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida State Seminoles.

Brown, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, is currently projected to land with the Tigers, according to 247Sports' Zach Blostein. Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. Which makes him the nation's 15th-best player overall.

Mike Elko
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to playing football at University Lab, Brown also participates in track and field, where he became a Louisiana state champion in shot put.

As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks believes Brown could project on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

"Bona fide two-way line-of-scrimmage prospect who could provide immense long-term potential from the interior of the offensive or defensive front," Brooks writes. "Projected to IOL as a physical, athletic difference-maker who could potentially fit as an exceptional center prospect."

He has four official visits scheduled for this summer, beginning with Miami on May 30th. Afterward, he will visit Florida State on June 6th, Texas A&M on June 13th, and then the in-state Tigers on June 20th.

That official visit to College Station won't be his first trip to see Texas A&M over the last few months. Rather it will be his third trip to see the Aggies as he visited once in March and then again in April for the Maroon & White spring game.

