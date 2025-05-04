Texas A&M Aggies 5-Star Target Pushes Back Commitment Date
Following a busy spring, 2026 five-star prospect, Lamar Brown, has pushed his originally scheduled commitment date back six days.
As first reported by ON3.com's Chad Simmons, Brown was set to announce his decision on July 4th. However, now he has pushed it back to July 10th, where he will decide between the Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida State Seminoles.
Brown, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, is currently projected to land with the Tigers, according to 247Sports' Zach Blostein. Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. Which makes him the nation's 15th-best player overall.
In addition to playing football at University Lab, Brown also participates in track and field, where he became a Louisiana state champion in shot put.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks believes Brown could project on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
"Bona fide two-way line-of-scrimmage prospect who could provide immense long-term potential from the interior of the offensive or defensive front," Brooks writes. "Projected to IOL as a physical, athletic difference-maker who could potentially fit as an exceptional center prospect."
He has four official visits scheduled for this summer, beginning with Miami on May 30th. Afterward, he will visit Florida State on June 6th, Texas A&M on June 13th, and then the in-state Tigers on June 20th.
That official visit to College Station won't be his first trip to see Texas A&M over the last few months. Rather it will be his third trip to see the Aggies as he visited once in March and then again in April for the Maroon & White spring game.