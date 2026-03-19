Texas A&M Welcoming Two Top Running Back Recruiting Targets to Town

The Texas A&M Aggies are itching to return to the football field and get an early look at what their roster will look like after completing a historic season that included the program's first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff.

The weekend will be even bigger than just the beginning of spring practices for head coach Mike Elko, as he is expected to have two of his top running back recruiting targets in town for a visit to College Station.

Two top-10 running back recruits, Landen Williams-Callis and SaRod Baker, will both be in town to catch a spring practice and serve as a significant chance for the coaching staff to make a positive impact in their recruiting process.

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Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies are preparing to prove that last season wasn't just a fluke for them, and that they belong in the conversation as one of the top teams in the SEC. With an important spring practice slate scheduled ahead, they will also be looking to continue their hot streak on the recruiting trail.

Williams-Callis, the number four-ranked running back in the country, has been a major focus for the Aggies, as he is widely considered one of the most dynamic players in the class. He is a highly contested recruit, though, and the Aggies are battling some of the top programs around the country, and their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

After recently narrowing his list down, the Aggies found themselves on it and are looking to make another run at an impressive visit on the Richmond native. Williams-Callis has kept his recruitment pretty close to his chest, but the Aggies have set themselves up well so far through the process.

The other major running back target, Baker, is another priority for Elko and his staff. Ranking as the number nine running back in the class, he has been rising through the rankings and continues to show he is one of the better downhill runners in the class.

Recruiting him will also be a heated in-state battle as DFW schools, the TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs, are pushing hard to land the Desoto native. He will be back on campus for an official visit on June 5th in College Station, and also has trips scheduled with the Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

While the Aggies currently have the number-three-ranked class for the 2027 cycle, and have their quarterback of the cycle in Jayce Johnson, they are still looking to land their first running back of the group. With a solid impression on Williams-Callis or Baker, they could find themselves in a favorable position down the road.