All Eyes on Top Texas A&M Target as Decision Day Nears
With several top-ranked prospects in the 2026 cycle set to announce their commitments this month, July is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal months of the recruiting calendar.
For Texas A&M, the stakes are high. Five-star wide receivers Tristan Keys and Boobie Feaster remain top targets, along with elite EDGE rusher Bryce Perry-Wright.
But maybe no name is bigger than Lamar Brown, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation and a top 10 player in the country.
Are the Aggies the Favorites to Land Lamar Brown?
Brown, a Baton Rouge native, recently took to X to announce that his commitment will go public on Wednesday, July 10, at 12:15 p.m. at the University Lab School Gym, located at his high school.
He’s down to four finalists: Texas A&M, Texas, Miami, and LSU.
For most of his recruitment, Brown appeared to be a near-lock to stay home and suit up for the Tigers. He was a regular on the LSU sidelines during the 2024 season, and at one point, On3 gave LSU an 85% chance of landing him.
But then came another school.
Enter Mike Elko and the Aggies, who have worked relentlessly to flip Brown’s mind.
The turning point may have come on a warm Saturday night in October, which we all remember as the Marcel Reed takeover game against none other than LSU.
Brown was in the building that night, and the atmosphere may have left a deeper impression than anyone realized. That night was one of the most electric Kyle Field nights in recent memory that saw the 12th Man carry the Aggies for a 38-23 victory over their fierce rivals.
Elko and company are looking to repeat history again, this time on the recruiting trail.
And there is optimism that this can get done.
Brown took his official visit to College Station the weekend of June 13, and shortly after, he sent the college football world into a frenzy with a cryptic post on X: “Think this one close the book.”
Reports surfaced that Brown had canceled his final official visit to LSU. But in a surprising twist, he followed through with the trip after all, though not without leaving LSU fans with lingering doubts.
Still, momentum appears to be shifting towards A&M’s favor. As of now, 247Sports’ Crystal Ball gives Texas A&M a 75 percent chance to land Brown to LSU’s 25 percent.
Now, all eyes turn to Baton Rouge for Brown’s decision on July 10, a date that Aggie fans have had circled for weeks.