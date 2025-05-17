Texas A&M Aggies 4-Star Commit Schedules Official Visits To Big Ten Program
After struggling to find consistency in the passing game last season, the Texas A&M Aggies made acquiring playmakers on the outside a priority. They added in the transfer portal and added from the high school ranks.
However, not all of those high school commits have made it to College Station yet. Madden Williams is one of those cases, as the 2026 receiver by way of Bellflower, California, has been committed to the Aggies since last December. Yet, even with his pledge, he has continued to take visits elsewhere.
Fresh off an official visit to Arizona State, Williams is now set to take another official out west, this time to the USC Trojans.
The in-state Trojans will host Williams on a visit, despite his commitment to Texas A&M. This is also even though it wasn't until March that USC was an option on the table for the St. John Bosco product, as they extended him an offer on March 25th.
USC won't be the only other school to host Williams on an official visit this summer. He will also visit the Florida State Seminoles on June 6th, before he visits the Trojans the following week. From there, he will wrap up his visits with one to the Aggies on June 20th.
With a long way still to go until signing day, the Aggies will have plenty of competition for Williams to fend off. But if they are able to hold on to his commitment, he will be apart of a recruiting class that includes a talented group of receivers.
The class already includes two other receivers: Aaron Gregory (Douglasville, Georgia), and Mike Brown (Houston, Texas). Both four-star recruits that Texas A&M will also hope to hold onto through signing day.