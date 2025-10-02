Four-Star Texas A&M Commit Shuts Down His Recruitment
Cam Coleman. Harold Perkins. Anthony Hill. What do these names have in common? They were once Texas A&M commits before flipping elsewhere.
For a moment, it looked like four-star running back KJ Edwards might join that infamous list. But Aggie fans can breathe a sigh of relief, Edwards has shut down his recruitment, putting to rest the ghosts of past flips.
The No. 2 running back in the nation will be in College Station this Saturday when A&M takes on Mississippi State. After more than 100 recruits made the trip to Aggieland for last week’s win over Auburn, “Operation Blackout” this weekend provides another prime stage for the Aggies to showcase their program and keep building momentum on the trail.
Why Texas A&M Over LSU?
Speculation about a potential flip ramped up after Edwards visited LSU in Week 3. That trip may have actually worked in A&M’s favor.
The Tigers put up just 20 points against Florida despite forcing five interceptions. Their run game struggled again, producing only 96 yards on 22 carries. That has been a season-long trend as LSU currently ranks second to last in the SEC in rushing offense at just 105 yards per game and 3.56 yards per carry.
A&M on the other hand, averages 65 more yards per game and 4.61 yards per carry. Offensive coordinator loves running the football, something that could have been very attractive in Edward’s recruitment. In fact, the Aggies are coming off a 207 yard rushing performance in what was at the time a top 5 run defense in the nation.
With veterans Le’Veon Moss and Amari Daniels likely departing after this season, Edwards steps into a backfield with both opportunity and tradition. A&M has a strong track record of producing NFL talent, most recently De’Von Achane, now an explosive playmaker for the Miami Dolphins.
Next season, Edwards will join forces with former five-star Reuben Owens and fellow 2026 blue-chip back Jonathan Hatton, giving the Aggies one of the most talented running back rooms in the country.
With Edwards solidifying his commitment, Hatton already in the fold, and A&M holding the No. 5 ranked 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports, the Aggies’ backfield of the future looks as dangerous as it has been in years.
Something special is brewing in Aggieland, and Edwards just made sure he will be around for it.