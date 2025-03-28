Texas A&M Aggies A Finalist for Former 4-Star Alabama Commit
One of the nation's top 2026 cornerbacks has narrowed down his recruitment as he heads into his senior high school season. The list of six schools includes the Texas A&M Aggies.
As first reported by On3.com's Hayes Fawcett, Dorian Barney has narrowed his recruitment down to just his top six schools. The four-star cornerback by way of Carrollton, Georgia, is looking at Michigan, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Penn State, North Carolina, and Colorado.
This notably leaves out the Alabama Crimson Tide, to whom the four-star cornerback was once committed to. However, after announcing his decommitment from the Tide in November, he is set on going elsewhere. Which could very means he ends up with the Crimson Tide's SEC foe, the Aggies.
The Carrollton High School product is the No. 12 cornerback, No. 14 player from the state of Georgia, and ranks No. 111 nationally according to the 247Sports composite. He holds over 40 offers, which include schools like Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Oregon, among many others.
However, he is down to just six schools as he goes into the spring and summer before his senior year. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner is fresh off an unofficial visit to Miami at the beginning of March, while he is currently scheduled to an official visit to Florida State in June.
That is despite the Seminoles not being apart of his top six schools list. However, that could always change if he is impressed on his visit. Yet, so could his visit schedule, as Barney could schedule visits elsewhere for this summer.
While no decision date has been set for the former Alabama commit, the Aggies are in contention to land the four-star prospect. He could join an Aggies recruiting class that currently ranks No. 4 in the nation.