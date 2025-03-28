Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart Sets NFL Draft Visit With Major Team
With the Texas A&M Aggies' pro day now in the rear-view mirror, star edge rusher Shemar Stewart can now fully focus on a month-long tour to visit NFL teams before the upcoming draft, and one of his next stops is just a short trip away.
After A&M's pro day, Stewart, who chose no to work out at the event, confirmed that he has a visit with the Dallas Cowboys scheduled for next week. It's not his first NFL visit, he's already been on three with several more on the way, but it is one of the most exciting.
"Actually, I've never been to Dallas," Stewart said. "I've only been to Arlington for our little game. But other than that, I've never been to Dallas, so that's always going to be an experience. Also, just wanted to tour the facility. They say everything bigger in Texas, I'm trying to see."
The Cowboys, who are coming off an injury-plagued season in which they went 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, have been a somewhat popular destination for Stewart in mock drafts. They've needed defensive line help for a while, as they've struggled to defend the run for the past several years and their efforts to address the problem haven't worked out. They now also need help on the edge after losing DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency.
If he pans out, Stewart could help solve both problems. He may take some time to develop, as his infamously-low sack total would indicate, but his potential is off the charts, as he showed at last month's combine. While he's mostly gaining attention for his pass rushing potential, he is a very solid run defender as well.
Of course, if Stewart does land in Dallas, then he'd likely be playing opposite of All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. The fifth-year pro from Penn State has developed into one of the best pass rushers in the league, recording 52.5 sacks in his first four seasons, and could help Stewart realize his potential as well.
"Obviously, I'm going to have to go through a learning curve. It's always going to be a big major learning curve, going from college to the pros. I just have to sit back and take some notes from him. Also, if we get together, it could be a crazy one-two punch on the defensive line."