5-Star Prospect Lamar Brown Poses in Texas A&M Aggies Uniform
Following visits to Texas and Miami, the Texas A&M Aggies got their chance at hosting 2026 five-star prospect Lamar Brown.
The two-way standout from Louisiana was in College Station over the weekend, in what will be his second-to-last visit before he is set to announce his commitment on July 10th.
As has been the case with all visitors, Brown gave fans a preview of what he'd look like in the maroon and white uniforms.
Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. Which makes him the nation's 15th-best player overall. According to the Rivals rankings, he is the No. 25 player nationally.
A native of Baton Rouge was once thought to be one who wouldn't leave the state, as he'd end up with the LSU Tigers. However, in recent weeks, it has seemed that traction has been gaining toward the Aggies.
At 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds, Brown is considered a potential two-way player who could play both offensive line and defensive line. Yet, per Gorney, Texas A&M is pitching Brown on playing defense. Before Brown even made his official visit to College Station, the Rivals insider predicted Brown to land with the Aggies.
If the Aggies land the five-star, Brown would be the fourth defensive lineman to join the class. Texas A&M already has two edge rushers in Jordan Carter (four-star), and Samu Moala (four-star), and a defensive lineman in Jermaine Kinsler (four-star).
If the Aggies' recruitment of Brown ends up being a success, their official visit with him will likely be viewed as the moment they closed it out. Following this trip to College Station, he will return home to Louisana where he will take an official visit to LSU next weekend.