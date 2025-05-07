Texas A&M Looking to Flip 5-Star QB From Big 12 School?
Texas A&M’s recruiting momentum continues to build as its 2026 class gains national attention. The Aggies recently made waves by flipping four-star cornerback Victor Singleton from Illinois, adding to a group that now ranks No. 7 nationally in the 247Sports rankings.
With momentum building, coach Mike Elko and his staff have now set their sights on the quarterback spot, targeting the top-ranked signal caller in the Lone Star State.
247Sports recruiting analyst Tom Loy has identified Keisean Henderson as a potential Top-100 flip candidate, with Texas and Texas A&M listed as the leading contenders to sway his commitment.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound standout is currently ranked the No. 2 quarterback in the nation and the No. 5 overall prospect in the class of 2026.
As a junior, Henderson completed 173 of 263 passes (65.7 percent) for 2,689 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also added 347 rushing yards and 7 scores with his legs — a dual-threat performance that earned him an invitation to the prestigious Elite 11 Finals.
Though he committed to the University of Houston on May 27, 2024, in-state pressure from Texas and Texas A&M as well as eight other SEC schools is ramping up.
The Aggies already have one blue-chip quarterback to their name — Helaman Casuga, who committed last October — but the staff appears open to bringing in elite competition.
Still, with A&M having close to unlimited resources and in this new NIL age, don’t be surprised if the Aggies make a serious push to bring the state’s best quarterback to College Station.
Here's some of 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had to say on Henderson's scouting report:
"Tall, wiry, athletic multi-positional athlete who could play high-major football at quarterback, receiver, or in the secondary," Brooks wrote. "More speed-builder than twitchy burner, which testing data support, but plenty fast enough on the field for any of the aforementioned spots. Displays encouraging redirecting quickness in pads for a longer-levered build. Raw but talented as a passer."