Texas A&M Aggies Four-Star RB Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
With the first weekend of June came the dozens of prospects who made their way to College Station for a visit to see the Texas A&M Aggies. That includes some of the nation's best prospects in the 2026 class taking an official visit to the Aggies, and it wasn't just the uncommitted prospects, but also those who are already pledged to Texas A&M.
Four-star Jonathan Hatton Jr. was one of them, for example. And while he has been pledged to the Aggies only since March, there have been rumors of him potentially still being open to looking elsewhere. After all, he did decommit from the Oklahoma Sooners before joining the Aggies' class.
However, even with schools still pushing hard to try and flip him, Hatton took his pledge one step further Saturday. In a statement released to social media, he reaffirmed his pledge to the Aggies.
"I'm officially shutting down my recruitment," Hatton writes. "I'm 1000% locked in with Texas A&M University."
Per 247Sports' rankings, Hatton Jr. is the No. 8 running back in the '26 class and the No. 17 overall player in Texas.
He is part of a Texas A&M 2026 class that features 12 commits so far. This includes several blue-chip commits offensively. Hatton joined the likes of Aaron Gregory, Madden Williams, Helaman Casuga, and Mike Brown, among others.
He wasn't the only commit to reaffirm his commitment to the Aggies while on his official visit. The aforementioned four-star receiver, Gregory, did the same Saturday afternoon. The Douglasville, Georgia, posted a statement as well, fighting back against a narrative that he is committed for money.
"I chose the right program that I see fits me and my playing style the best," Gregory wrote on social media. "Everyone thinks it's about money. I have A REAL RELATIONSHIP with all the coaches. ... I AM COMMITTED TO TEXAS A&M."
Now the pair of bluechip prospects will look to build out the rest of the Texas A&M recruiting class that currently ranks as the nation's No. 7, per 247Sports.