Texas A&M Aggies Hosting 4-Star EDGE on Recruiting Visit
It is set to be a busy weekend in College Station for Texas A&M Aggies recruiting.
Mike Elko and his staff are hosting multiple blue-chip prospects from the 2026 class such as five-star wide receiver Randy Gregory, five-star LSU commit Tristen Keys, five-star safety Bralan Womack, four-star offensive lineman John Turntine III, four-star linebacker Tank King, and four-star cornerback Dorian Barney.
But it’s not just the 2026 class coming to town, 2027 standout Kaden McCarty, one of the top players in Texas, will also be on campus.
The 4-star EDGE rusher is ranked as the No. 11 player at his position and No. 10 overall in the Lone Star State (per 247Sports). As a sophomore at Cy Falls High School, McCarty totaled 59 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and two blocked punts across 12 games, helping lead his team to a 9-3 season.
He also got some track and field experience his freshman year, getting reps in the triple jump, shot put, and discus, plus limited experience in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump.
The 6-2, 210 pound recruit currently holds 20 official Division I offers, including notables programs such as Texas, Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas Tech.
However, the Aggies are not yet among these 20 schools, a detail that could very well change after this weekend’s visit.
The Aggies have only one commit in the 2027 class so far: four-star tight end George Lamons Jr. out of Georgia. With the recruiting cycle for the class still in its early stages, expect activity to pick up in the fall as prospects enter their junior seasons.
In the meantime, A&M has a great opportunity to build early momentum in McCarty’s recruitment this weekend, looking to make a strong impression on a loaded group of elite talent stepping foot in Aggieland.