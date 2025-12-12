Texas A&M Makes Top 6 For One of Nation's Top Defensive Line Prospects

Preparation for the future never stops for coaches in college football. Focusing on the year at hand, or even just one year in advance, can hinder the future of your program.

For the Texas A&M Aggies, though, their focus is on the 2025 College Football Playoff, but that hasn't stopped them from recruiting.

After making the top six for one of the country's most dominant defensive linemen in the 2027 cycle, Myels Smith, head coach Mike Elko is hoping to use the success of this season to aid in success on the recruiting trail for the future classes.

Smith ranks No. 2 in the nation at his position per Rivals.com.

As the only SEC school to make the cut off, the Aggies are looking to make a splash in the 2027 recruiting cycle in hopes of landing one of the best defensive players in the class.

An Announcement Soon

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (15) looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Smith is the number two defensive lineman in the country according to On3, and the number 31 recruit in the entire class. Now the top recruit has narrowed his list to six teams: the Aggies, Nebraska, Washington, Cal, Arizona State and USC.

After an official visit to College Station on Nov. 15, Smith left impressed. What could have easily turn into a disastrous visit for the Aggies, finding themselves trailing in a big way to the South Carolina Gamecocks, quickly became a recruiting boost thanks their incredible comeback that kept their undefeated streak alive.

“I really like A&M because they have a lot of coaches at the position I play and I feel like that’s a lot of development, Smith said to Adam Gorney of On3. "It was amazing how the crowd never gave up on their school and they helped lead them to the win and come back (against South Carolina).”

Smith is looking for more than just a place to play football at the next level though, also hoping to find a school that can develop him and make him feel at home. As a recruit, he understands the value of winning as well, placing his top-six based off their program and his own comfortability with them.

It seems like the Aggies are in a two horse race though, competing with Nebraska for the Inglewood, California native. Both programs have seperated themselves from the pack, and with his commitment date looming on Dec. 20, the Aggies are looking to add to their 2027 class.

The Aggies currently have the number one recruiting class for the 2027 cycle, and an addition from Myles, would only bolster their class even more in the midst of their first College Football Playoff appearance.

The Aggies will host the Hurricanes on Dec 20. at 11 a.m.

