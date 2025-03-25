Aggies Schedule Unofficial Visit with 'No. 1' DL
As the Texas A&M Aggies work through their second week of spring practice, not only does head coach Mike Elko and Co., have to focus on getting their team ready for the fall but also entertaining and impressing the many recruits who are making their way to College Station for unofficial visits.
According to a report from 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs, Texas A&M will be hosting Jamarion Carlton on a visit this spring. Per the report, the Temple, Texas, native has scheduled four unofficial visits this spring, with the last one being to College Station.
Carlton's visit list will look as follows this spring:
- March 28-30: USC
- April 4-5: Michigan
- April 12: Texas
- April 19: Texas A&M
This is be the first of two visits that Carlton has scheduled to College Station. In addition to his unofficial, Carlton is also set to take an offcial visit to College Station on June 12th. Baylor and SMU are the only other schools who are currently set to host the in-state defensive linemen on an official visit this summer.
At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Carlton ranks as the No. 1 defensive linemen in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite. He is the No. 5 player from the Lone Star State and ranks No. 39 nationally.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks says this of the four-star defensive line prospect:
"Physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge in the long run, or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space, ..." Brooks writes. "Plays upright at times and will need to work on fluidity and flexibility. Move set should expand with experience. Looks like one of the higher-upside front-line defenders in TXHSFB's 2026 class."