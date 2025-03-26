Texas A&M Strikes Early, Defeats Houston Christian In Midweek Matchup
Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies baseball were able to bring their record back up to .500, defeating the Houston Christian Wildcats by a score of 7-2, putting them at 12-12 on the year.
The Aggies scored seven runs on nine hits, and had a clean night of fielding with no fielding errors.
Hayden Schott started the scoring for Texas A&M, slapping a two-RBI single to right center, scoring Jace LaViolette and Kaeden Kent.
Schott's double began a three-inning long streak of the Aggies scoring two runs. In the bottom of the second inning, Kent grounded out to second, but it was enough to get Matt Bergevin home, and Sawyer Farr would later score that inning on a wild pitch.
In the third inning, Matt Bergevin would reach first on an infield single to the third baseman, and Hayden Schott would come across home plate on the play.
Later that same inning, Kaeden Kent would ground into a fielder's choice, but scored Bear Harrison and secured his second run batted in on the night.
For good measure in the eighth inning, Ben Royo launched his first home run as an Aggie into the left center seats, capping off the 7-2 win for the Maroon and White, their first victory since last week's midweek game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Sophomore Clayton Freshcorn would take his second win on the season. Coming in relief of starter Brad Rudis, who allowed the two runs that Houston Christian scored in the top of the second inning, Freshcorn went three no-hit innings while walking two and striking out three.
Freshman Caden McCoy earned his first save as an Aggie, also lasting three innings of no-hit ball, walking only one batter and striking out four.
Now back at .500 on the year, Texas A&M will stay in College Station for their weekend series as they host the Kentucky Wildcats, the Maroon and White still searching for their first win against an SEC opponent after being swept by both Alabama and Vanderbilt to start their conference play in 2025.
Things are looking up for Michael Earley's squad now, as they'll look to avoid repeating the past two weekends when the Wildcats come to town.