Texas A&M Aggies to Host 5-Star Two-Way Recruit for Maroon & White Game
As the Texas A&M Aggies go through their final week of spring practice, ahead of Saturday's Maroon and White scrimmage. The Aggies's coaching staff won't only find themselves busy coaching on the field, but also off of it as they are set to host several high profile recruits over the weekend.
One of the scheduled visitors will be 2026 five-star interior offensive lineman, Lamar Brown. According to a report from Rivals' Landyn Rosow, the Louisiana native will be in attendance at Kyle Field for the spring game.
Brown, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, is currently projected to land with the Tigers, according to 247Sports' Zach Blostein. Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. Which makes him the nation's 15th-best player overall.
In addition to playing football at University Lab, Brown also participates in track and field, where he became a Louisiana state champion in shot put.
This will the second visit of the spring for Brown, as he made the trip to College Station back in March.
And this won't be the last trip Brown takes to College Station ahead of a potential decision. He's also set to travel back to Texas A&M on June 13th for one of his four scheduled official visits. He will also visit Miami, Florida State, and LSU.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks believes Brown could project on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
"Bona fide two-way line-of-scrimmage prospect who could provide immense long-term potential from the interior of the offensive or defensive front," Brooks writes. "Projected to IOL as a physical, athletic difference-maker who could potentially fit as an exceptional center prospect."