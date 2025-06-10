Texas A&M Aggies to Host Two-Way 5-Star Prospect for Official Visit
Five-star 2026 defensive lineman prospect Lamar Brown has been in College Station twice within the last few months and is now set for a return. This time, though, it will be for his official visit.
Brown is one of the highest-rated players still uncommitted in the class. However, time is ticking down to his commitment date of July 10th. which is why this coming weekend's visit to Texas A&M could prove to be so crucial in the final days of his recruitment.
Brown shared a graphic on social media Sunday, previewing his official visit. He will be in town from June 13th through the 15th before he then heads to LSU the following weekend for his final official visit before his decision.
Brown has already taken two visits this summer. The first being to the Miami Hurricanes on May 30, which was before he went to Austin to visit the Aggies' arch-rivals, the Texas Longhorns.
Now, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native will go back to the Lone Star State to visit the Aggies, who have been the team now being viewed as the favorite to land him despite the in-state Tigers once being viewed as the team to beat.
Yet, Rivals' Adam Gorney recently predicted that Texas A&M will be the team to land Brown, despite the Hurricanes reportedly impressing him during his visit. Much of that could come down to the fact that, as Gorney notes, the Aggies are pitching Brown on playing defensive line.
He is considered a two-way player this class, as many project that he could play both offensive and defensive line in college. However, Texas A&M and even the Longhorns seemingly want him to play defensive line.
After having current commits, Jonathan Hatton Jr. and Aaron Gregory both announced their recruitments had shut down this past weekend. They will have a chance to close out the recruitment of Brown with a home run official visit.