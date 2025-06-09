Texas A&M Aggies Land 3-Star Kicker in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Texas A&M Aggies are securing their future at the kicker position through the 2026 recruiting class.
Three-star kicker Asher Murray announced on social media Monday that he has committed to the Aggies, giving Texas A&M its 13th commit in the class, Murray chose Texas A&M over LSU, Georgia and Ohio State among others.
A product of C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, LA., Murray is the No. 3 kicker in the class and the No. 47 overall player in the state of Louisiana, per 247Sports' rankings.
Murray now joins a talented Texas A&M 2026 class that features commitments from four-star talents like cornerback Victor Singleton, edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, tight end Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler, running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and quarterback Helaman Casuga along with three-stars like linebacker Storm Miller, cornerback Camren Hamiel and wide receiver Mike Brown.
During the 2024 season, Murray went 12 of 14 on field goals with a long of 56 yards while also hitting on 44 of his 47 extra point attempts. He also had 48 touchbacks on 57 kickoffs.
Murray's older brother Abram Murray is currently at kicker at Cal. He entered the transfer portal this offseason after spending 2024 with the Miami Hurricanes.
Texas A&M kicker Randy Bond was solid for most of the 2024 season but had some key misses at the end of the year. He missed a 53-yarder in the first quarter against Auburn, a game that Texas A&M lost in four overtimes. Bond then missed a 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against USC at the Las Vegas Bowl. The Aggies would end up blowing a 17-point lead in the 35-31 loss.
The Aggies will begin their regular season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30 at Kyle Field.