Texas A&M Aggies in Top-Five Top 40 2026 Prospect

The Texas A&M Aggies have made the top-five for a four-star defensive linemen.

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) and defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) tackle LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Just a month ahead of his scheduled commitment date of July 10th, 2026 defensive line prospect Jamarion Carlton has narrowed down his recruitment even further.

After setting a date with six schools, Carlton is now down to just five. In a graphic released to his social media, Carlton is now considering the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas, LSU, Texas Tech, and Baylor. Barring further changes, those will be the schools he chooses from come commitment day.

At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Carlton ranks as the No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite. He is the No. 5 player from the Lone Star State and ranks No. 40 nationally.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) defends in coverage against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With his decision date fast approaching, Carlton is set for a busy June. He will take three official visits over the next three weeks after already knocking out two. He first took an official visit back in April to Texas Tech, before making a trip to LSU a month later in May.

He will be in Austin this coming weekend to visit the Longhorns, before seeing College Station on June 12th and Baylor on June 20th.

As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks says this of the four-star defensive line prospect:

"Physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge in the long run, or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space, ..." Brooks writes. "Plays upright at times and will need to work on fluidity and flexibility. Move set should expand with experience. Looks like one of the higher-upside front-line defenders in TXHSFB's 2026 class."

The Aggies' 2026 recruiting class already has plenty of momentum. With 12 commits already, the class ranks No. 6 nationally. It just jumped the Clemson Tigers in the rankings after landing the commitment of four-star cornerback Camren Hamiel.

