Texas A&M Aggies 'Duking it Out' with Miami for Two-Way 5-Star Prospect
As the Texas A&M Aggies kicked off the month of June, they did so with momentum in their corner in the recruitment of 2026 five-star Lamar Brown.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is set to announce his commitment on July 10th. Which will come after he takes four official visits this summer. One of those will be the Aggies on June 13th, who, as of right now, are seemingly in the lead to land him.
However, following Brown's visit to Miami this weekend, his first of the summer, ON3.com's Steve Wiltfong believes the Hurricanes could have surged toward the top.
"He tells me it could be Texas A&M and Miami duking it out," Wiltfong said during a recent edition of the "Wiltfong Whiparound."
In the 247Sports Composite, he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. Which makes him the nation's 15th-best player overall. According to the Rivals rankings, he is the No. 25 player nationally.
A native of Baton Rouge was once thought to be one who wouldn't leave the state, as he'd end up with the LSU Tigers. However, in recent weeks, it has seemed that traction has been gaining toward the Aggies.
Yet, while Wiltfong did say that Brown has told him his recruitment could be down to the Aggies and Hurricane, the insider mentioned not to count out the Tigers. Especially with them being the in-state school, the Tigers will be a threat even after he commits potentially elsewhere.
At 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds, Brown is considered a potential two-way player who could play both offensive line and defensive line. Yet, per a recent report from Rivals' Adam Gorney, Texas A&M is pitching Brown on playing defensive line.
If the Aggies land the five-star, Brown would be the fourth defensive lineman to join the class. Texas A&M already has two edge rushers in Jordan Carter (four-star), and Samu Moala (four-star), and a defensive lineman in Jermaine Kinsler (four-star).