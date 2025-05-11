Texas A&M Aggies Make History, Earn No. 1 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament
Texas A&M softball receives the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, for the first time in program history behind head coach Trisha Ford. For the third year in a row, there is a new overall number-one seed, as the Aggies fight to win their third national title.
The Aggies had a heck of a season, going 45-9 on the year and 16-7 in Southeastern Conference play, but arguably their run in the SEC tournament was the most impressive. The Aggies faced South Carolina in round one of the tournament, run-ruling the No. 7 Gamecocks with a final score of 12-4.
What looked to be a slow start, quickly became a story of offense as the Aggies belted two two-run home runs in the bottom of the second from junior Kennedy Powell and sophomore Mya Perez. Perez has been incredible for the Aggies this season with 14 home runs and 68 RBIs.
The Aggies continued to make their mark in the semifinals against long-term rival Texas, where they had an offensive outburst beating the Horns 14-2. The Aggies posted six runs in the first inning with no outs, lead behind freshman KK Dement who belted two home runs on the day for 5 RBIs.
Behind the powerful arm of senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy, the Aggies are in good shape if their ace stays healthy. Kennedy has an impressive 21-4 record on the season with a 2.68 ERA, making her the go-to out of the bullpen.
The powerful pitching staff behind Kennedy and the offensive outbursts that the Aggies have shown in recent games, make it very deserving that they have received the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament as they search for their first title since 1987.
The much deserving Aggies now are set to host the Bryan-College Station Regional playing from May 16-18, hosting Liberty, Marist and Saint Francis.