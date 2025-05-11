Texas A&M Aggies Favorites to Land 5-Star WR?
Not only are the Texas A&M Aggies finalist in the recruitment of 2026 five-star receiver Boobie Feaster. But they now may even be viewed as the favorites to land him.
Just days after Feaster announced that he had narrowed down his recruiting to just four schools and would commit on July 4th, several insiders at Rivals made futurecast picks for where the highly-touted receiver will land. Three insiders, including Sam Spiegelman, predicted Feaster to land with the Aggies when he makes his decision on the Fourth of July.
If that is the case and Feaster does indeed pick Texas A&M, then Aggie fans will have more than one reason to celebrate on America's Independence Day.
Spiegelman, a national recruiting insider for Rivals, flipped his previous pick from LSU. Meanwhile, Landyn Rosow and Mark Passwaters also joined Spiegelman in predicting the Aggies to land Feaster.
Landing Feaster would be the proverbial cherry on top of the receiver class the Aggies already boast as per the 247Sports Composite rankings; he is the No. 3 prospect in Texas, the No. 4 receiver in the class, and the nation's 23rd-best prospect overall.
He would join a Texas A&M class that ranks as the nation's seventh-best currently, with 11 commits. The class already includes a trio of receivers: Aaron Gregory (Douglasville, Georgia), Madden Williams (Bellflower, California), and Mike Brown (Houston, Texas), all four-star prospects per ON3's rankings.
Feaster just visited the Aggies back in the spring, as he was in attendance for the annual Maroon & White game. However, despite having a recent visit, the Aggies will host him again this summer on June 13th as part of an official visit. They, along with Miami, USC, and LSU, will host him on an official visit this summer before he makes a decision.