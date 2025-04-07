Texas A&M Aggies Make 'Final Five' for 4-Star 2026 DB Prospect
After making the secondary a priority position of improvement this offseason, the Texas A&M Aggies are still looking to the future and continuing to add talent to the position. Which currently has them in contention to land one of the top-ranked defensive back prospects in the 2026 class.
As Tamarion Watkins recently shared on Twitter, the Aggies are among the "final five" schools to land the Rock Hill, South Carolina native. Watkins shared an edit with the five schools he is considering as he heads into his senior season of high school. Texas A&M is competing against Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, and Alabama.
The Northwestern High School product is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He ranks as the No. 8 player from South Carolina, No. 25 safety, and No. 306 nationally.
While no decision date has been officially set by the defensive back propsect, it does seem he is nearing one. The South Carolina has already set up his official visit schedule for this summer, which includes a trip to College Station on June 12th.
In addition to visiting the Aggies, he will take trips to Alabama, Georgia Tech, Georgia, and South Carolina. Which means the Hurricanes are the only finalists who are not set to host Watkins on a official visit this summer.
Now that could always change as Watkins isn't set to take his first visit until May 30th when he visits Alabama.
The Aggies currently have 10 commits in the 2026 class, which ranks fourth nationally by ON3. Their recruiting class currently ranks fifth nationally and No. 2 in the SEC.