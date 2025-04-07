All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Make 'Final Five' for 4-Star 2026 DB Prospect

The Texas A&M Aggies are continuing their efforts to improve their secondary with the recruitment of the top high school defensive backs.

Harrison Reno

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
After making the secondary a priority position of improvement this offseason, the Texas A&M Aggies are still looking to the future and continuing to add talent to the position. Which currently has them in contention to land one of the top-ranked defensive back prospects in the 2026 class.

As Tamarion Watkins recently shared on Twitter, the Aggies are among the "final five" schools to land the Rock Hill, South Carolina native. Watkins shared an edit with the five schools he is considering as he heads into his senior season of high school. Texas A&M is competing against Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, and Alabama.

The Northwestern High School product is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He ranks as the No. 8 player from South Carolina, No. 25 safety, and No. 306 nationally.

Mike Elko
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While no decision date has been officially set by the defensive back propsect, it does seem he is nearing one. The South Carolina has already set up his official visit schedule for this summer, which includes a trip to College Station on June 12th.

In addition to visiting the Aggies, he will take trips to Alabama, Georgia Tech, Georgia, and South Carolina. Which means the Hurricanes are the only finalists who are not set to host Watkins on a official visit this summer.

Now that could always change as Watkins isn't set to take his first visit until May 30th when he visits Alabama.

The Aggies currently have 10 commits in the 2026 class, which ranks fourth nationally by ON3. Their recruiting class currently ranks fifth nationally and No. 2 in the SEC.

