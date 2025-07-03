Texas A&M, Ohio State Battling for 4-Star EDGE in 2026 Recruiting Class
It may be time to start pointing the finger at Texas A&M for the national heatwave. The Aggies have been blazing hot this recruiting cycle.
In coach Mike Elko’s first full offseason recruiting cycle as the head coach at Texas A&M, he has accumulated one of the top 2026 classes in the country by landing five-star Brandon Arrington and a plethora of strong four-star talent.
Now, Elko and his star-studded staff have their eyes on four-star edge KJ Ford. The interest is reciprocated, as Ford has named Texas A&M, Florida and Ohio State in his final three options, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Ford is set to announce which school he will call home on July 18.
Who is KJ Ford?
Hailing from perennial powerhouse Duncanville High School in the Dallas area, Ford has dubbed himself the “#1 Player in Texas,” per his bio on X. While there is no doubt he is among the top talent in the Lone Star State, On3 has Ford listed as the 18th-best player in Texas and 247Sports has him just outside the top-15.
As a sophomore, Ford was a valuable asset in Duncanville’s quest for a second-straight Texas 6A D-I state championship. He put up 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries (including one brought back for a touchdown) and 18 quarterback hurries.
His junior campaign, Ford was consistent with his previous year’s stats, but made a leap in the sack department. He recorded 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble and recovery and 15 quarterback hurries before Duncanville fell to North Crowley High School in the Texas 6A D-I state semifinals.
Standing near six-foot-four, 245-pounds, Ford has elite quickness and power that can put opposing offensive linemen on their behinds in the blink of an eye.
“Well-rounded, classic defensive end with sneaky size and requisite length,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote. “Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year starter with long-term pro upside.”
The Aggies have a recent history of sending edge rushers to the NFL. This past draft, A&M edge rushers Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart were selected to the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. The Aggies are also responsible for Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett, who is currently paving his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Texas A&M will begin the 2025 regular season on Aug. 30 at home against UTSA.