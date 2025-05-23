Texas A&M Aggies Make Final Four for 2026 Four-Star Safety Tylan Wilson
The Texas A&M Aggies have started off the 2026 class with a bang. It is only May, and they already have 11 commits, which is good enough to see them ranked as the No. 6 best class in the nation, according to 247Sports.
While they have yet to land a five-star rated prospect per 247Sports, they have all but two "blue-chip" (four-star or better rated) prospects. And they could be set to add another blue-chipper in their class, as they are a finalist to land four-star safety Tylan Wilson.
As first reported by ON3.com, the Aggies are one of the four finalists to land Wilson, who will announce his commitment on July 18th. In addition to Texas A&M, the four-star safety will decide between Clemson, Ole Miss, and Arkansas, as well.
Wilson, a Pascagoula, Mississippi, native goes to Pascagoula High School, where he also plays basketball. At 6-foot-3 and 172 pounds, Wilson ranks as the No. 21 safety, and No. 11 player from Mississippi, and is the nation's No. 236 ranked prospect overall.
In addition to already having a decision date set, he also has all of his official visits set. All four finalists will get a chance to host him on an official visit before he makes his July decision. The Aggies will host Wilson in College Station on June 13th, per Rivals.
If Wilson does choose Texas A&M, he would currently be the first safety to commit to the Aggies this cycle. Texas A&M only has one defensive back committed so far, that being four-star cornerback Victor Singleton.