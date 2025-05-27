Texas A&M Aggies Make Final Four for 2026 4-Star Cornerback
One of the nation's top 2026 cornerbacks has narrowed down his recruitment as he heads into his senior high school season. The list of four schools includes the Texas A&M Aggies.
As first reported by On3.com's Hayes Fawcett, Dorian Barney has narrowed his recruitment down to just his top four schools. The four-star cornerback by way of Carrollton, Georgia, is looking at Michigan, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, and Penn State. Those will be the four schools from which Barney will pick when he announces his commitment on July 5th.
The Carrollton High School product is the No. 12 cornerback, No. 14 player from the state of Georgia, and ranks No. 111 nationally according to the 247Sports composite. He holds over 40 offers, which include schools like Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Oregon, among many others.
However, he is currently considering only four schools as he heads into his senior year. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner has three of his five official visits left this summer after he already took trips to Colorado and Penn State. He will visit Georgia Tech on May 30th, Texas A&M on June 6th, and finish his visits with Michigan on June 20th.
Barney's list of finalists doesn't include the Alabama Crimson Tide, whom he was once committed to. After pledging to the Crimson Tide in May of last year, he announced his decommitment in November
Now he is set to commit again in July, where he could join a Texas A&M class that currently ranks as the nation's No. 6 class with 11 commits.