Texas A&M Aggies 'Biggest Question' Heading into 2025 Season Is Concerning One
As the Texas A&M Aggies head into the 2025 season with hopes of building off their 8-5 first season under head coach Mike Elko, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the program. One of the biggest is at the quarterback position.
Now, that question isn't about who the starting quarterback will be come Week 1. Marcel Reed is and has been presumed the starter since he took the job from the now transferred Conner Weigman. Rather, the question pertains to, as ON3.com's Pete Nakos recently put it, whether Reed can "take the next step?"
"One of the top returning quarterbacks in college football, he helped the Aggies win eight games for the first time since 2021," Nakos writes of Reed. "Now he’s expected to take the next step and get the Aggies into the CFP conversation. The Aggies visit Notre Dame on Sept. 13."
In today's college football, where offenses lean more toward the spread and air raid philosophies, it is as important as ever to have a quarterback who not only manages games but can be a difference-maker on the field for his team.
In layman's terms, almost every program is looking for a Johnny Manziel. Which, even to the casual college football can go without being said, as the quarterback nicknamed "Johnny Football" needs no introduction.
The Aggies are still in search of that next Manziel at quarterback. Since he left College Station 12 years ago, Texas A&M hasn't had a true difference-maker at the position. However, now as they head into their second season under Elko, there is hope that Reed could be the difference-maker.
Playing in just 11 games, Reed passed for 1,854 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He rushed for another 547 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 attempts last season.
Despite the Aggies finishing with just one win out of their last five games following Reed's ascension to the full-time starting job. There is no question about whether Reed is the quarterback that Elko and co. are building around.
Now following an offseason where added at receiver and tight end, the Aggies will wait to see if Reed can find a way to win with the supporting cast they have given him.