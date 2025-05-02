Coveted 4-Star QB Trae Taylor Announces Commitment Decision
A domino has fallen in the 2027 recruiting class, as four-star quarterback Trae Taylor announced his commitment.
However, despite being one of the four finalists, the Texas A&M Aggies did not land Taylor, who would have been their second commit in the 2027 recruiting class if he did choose College Station. Instead, Taylor choose the Nebraska Cornhuskers over the likes of Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, and Illinois.
“Committing to Nebraska is amazing but I still need to prove why I am the best player in 2027 this year," Taylor said of his commitment to the Cornhuskers, according to ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett.
Taylor, a Mundelein, Illinois, native is currently rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He ranks as the No. 35 player in the nation, No. 3 quarterback, and No. 2 player from the state of Illinois.
As he begins preparations for his junior season, the Carmel Catholic product holds over 30 total offers, which is a list that also includes Georgia, Colorado, Miami, and Ohio State.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins calls Taylor a "cerebral" quarterback who excels in the pocket.
Cerebral quarterback prospect that has a chance to be a trusted facilitator on Saturdays as he has displayed the ability to distribute at a high level when the pocket heats up, ..." Ivins writes. "Must keep fine-tuning his craft, but should be viewed as a potential high-caliber distributor for a Power Four program that can recognize trouble and feed his playmakers."
While the Aggies missed out on Taylor here, there is still a long way to go before the 2027 quarterback officially signs with Nebraska. Which means for the Aggies and other programs recruiting him, there is still time to flip him.