Texas A&M Aggies Among Finalists for 4-Star 2027 QB
While he still has two seasons of high school football before moving on to the next level. 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor has already narrowed down his recruitment to just five schools, one of which includes the Texas A&M Aggies.
During a recent interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, Taylor revealed the four other schools that round out his top five.
“For me right now I’m down to Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska and Illinois,” Taylor said.
Taylor, a Mundelein, Illinois, native is currently unrated by both 247Sports and On3. However, he does boast a four-star rating from Rivals, which has him ranked as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 14 player overall in the 2027 class.
As he begins preparations for his junior season, the Carmel Catholic product holds 35 total offers, a list that also includes Georgia, Colorado, Miami, and Ohio State, in addition to the schools in his top-five.
As for the Aggies's placement among his top schools so far, he revealed he was just in College Station for a visit.
“Texas A&M I went down there (the first weekend of February) and loved what I got to see. I sat down with Coach Klein and Coach Elko," Taylor said of A&M. "Had a great time when I went down there and they jumped up automatically to one of my top schools.”
As the Aggies move into Year 2 under head coach Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein, Texas A&M could continue to impress Taylor.
As things stand, Texas A&M does not have a single commit in the 2027 class as it is still very early. However, they are off to a fast start in 2026 as they already boast 11 commits. The Aggies currently have the second-best class in 2026 only behind Oregon according to 247Sports.
