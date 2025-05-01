All Aggies

Is Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson The Key to Unlocking Shemar Stewart's Potential?

Former Texas A&M edge rusher joins McKinley Jackson in Cincinnati, hoping to mirror All-Pro Trey Hendrickson’s success.

Diego Saenz

Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart listens to questions from reporters during a press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati.
/ Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bengals, three years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, selected Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart with the 17th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Stewart was one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s class — and for good reason.

He ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the combine and recorded a 10-foot-11 broad jump, the best among all edge defenders. His athletic traits were enough to earn him a first-round grade.

But his production in Aggieland never fully matched his potential. In three seasons with the Aggies, Stewart totaled just 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Stewart now joins former A&M teammate McKinley Jackson, a third-round pick by the Bengals last year. Jackson believes All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson could be the key to unlocking Stewart’s potential.

“I feel like Trey [Hendrickson] is what Shemar needs,” Jackson said via the Dayton Daily News. “He needs that technical guy to help him out and just help him understand his capability as a rusher. I mean, I feel like Shemar is a power rusher, a really fast guy, and Trey’s one of the best power rushers in this league.”

Trey Hendrickso
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks this past season, tying his career high and earning first-team All-Pro honors.

The eight-year veteran has notched four double-digit sack seasons, earned four Pro Bowl selections, and claimed the Deacon Jones Award as the league’s top pass rusher.

At 6’5” and 267 pounds, Stewart boasts a near-identical build to Hendrickson (6’4”, 270). If he can absorb Hendrickson’s technique and discipline, Stewart might one day match more than just his teammate’s frame — but also his production.

Diego Saenz
DIEGO SAENZ

Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.

