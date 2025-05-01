Is Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson The Key to Unlocking Shemar Stewart's Potential?
The Cincinnati Bengals, three years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, selected Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart with the 17th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Stewart was one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s class — and for good reason.
He ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the combine and recorded a 10-foot-11 broad jump, the best among all edge defenders. His athletic traits were enough to earn him a first-round grade.
But his production in Aggieland never fully matched his potential. In three seasons with the Aggies, Stewart totaled just 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
Stewart now joins former A&M teammate McKinley Jackson, a third-round pick by the Bengals last year. Jackson believes All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson could be the key to unlocking Stewart’s potential.
“I feel like Trey [Hendrickson] is what Shemar needs,” Jackson said via the Dayton Daily News. “He needs that technical guy to help him out and just help him understand his capability as a rusher. I mean, I feel like Shemar is a power rusher, a really fast guy, and Trey’s one of the best power rushers in this league.”
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks this past season, tying his career high and earning first-team All-Pro honors.
The eight-year veteran has notched four double-digit sack seasons, earned four Pro Bowl selections, and claimed the Deacon Jones Award as the league’s top pass rusher.
At 6’5” and 267 pounds, Stewart boasts a near-identical build to Hendrickson (6’4”, 270). If he can absorb Hendrickson’s technique and discipline, Stewart might one day match more than just his teammate’s frame — but also his production.