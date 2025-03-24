Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart Continues to Rocket Up Mock Draft Boards
Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart continues to turn heads after his impressive NFL Combine performance, with some even drawing comparisons to fellow Aggie defensive end Myles Garrett, who, as we all know, was taken first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
However, after being somewhat overlooked by analysts before his stellar combine performance, Stewart has everyone's attention now, especially after sending quite the warning to NFL teams, threatening to "bring hell" to any team that passed him up in the draft.
This is including the attention of analysts at Yahoo! Sports, who now have the Aggie as the eighth overall pick in their most recent mock draft, heading to the Carolina Panthers.
Though the site calls him a "risk" due to his low sack total during his time in College Station, his benefit for the ailing Panthers defense is also heavily displayed.
"Stewart's production makes him a risk, but for a team that needs juice off the edge like the Panthers, his potential makes him an intriguing dice roll at the top of the draft," writes Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports. "The Panthers defense finished dead last in pressure percentage last season with 25.2%. This may be the type of risk the Panthers are willing to take."
Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn, and a late-prime Stephon Gilmore have been solid defenders for the Carolina Panthers in the recent past, but the team really hasn't possessed a standout defender ever since linebacker Luke Kuechly suddenly retired after the 2019 season, and Stewart could very well fill in that role that the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year once held on the Panther defense.
After all, Stewart at least showed that he is physically capable of handling a workload like that, with a 40-inch vertical, nearly 11-foot broad jump, and an incredible 4.59 40-yard dash time, a frightening image for an opposing quarterback to see from a 6'5, 267 lb. edge rusher.
The recent Yahoo! mock draft, released early Monday morning, currently has the Tennessee Titans snagging Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the no. 1 overall pick, with Heisman Trophy winner, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter second to the Cleveland Browns, and his teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders heading to the New York Giants with the third overall pick.
The 2025 NFL Draft sits just one month away, scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, WI.