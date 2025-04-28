Texas A&M At the 'Tip-Top' for No. 1 2027 Athlete
Texas A&M currently holds the No. 5 recruiting class in 2026, but coach Mike Elko and his staff are already setting their sights further down the road.
Texas A&M is in hot pursuit of Myson Johnson-Cook, a standout class of 2027 athlete from DeSoto High School, who projects to likely play running back at the next level.
And according to Johnson-Cook himself, they are right in the thick of the race.
"Right now, they are at the tip top," Johnson-Cook told TexAgs.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, Johnson-Cook is ranked as the No. 3 athlete nationally and the No. 5 player in Texas.
He broke out as a sophomore this past season, racking up over 900 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging a staggering 10.4 yards per carry — all while competing in the toughest division of Texas high school football.
Coach Elko has expressed his preference for multi-sport athletes and Johnson-Cook is no exception.
“And I think what happens a lot is dual-sport high school athletes become really talented college football players and get drafted at really high levels,” coach Elko said during the team’s Signing Day press conference. “And that's what we're trying to build here.”
He qualified for the Texas 6A regional meet in the 100 meters as a sophomore, clocking a personal best of 10.30 seconds.
Johnson-Cook is already familiar with College Station, having ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at a Texas A&M camp in June. He also shared the field at DeSoto with class of 2025 Aggie signee Deondrae "Tiger" Rider.
The Aggies are far from alone in the race for Johnson-Cook, who holds 37 offers — including 10 from SEC rivals.