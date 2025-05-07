Texas A&M Aggies WR Commit Visits Big 12 Team
The Texas A&M Aggies added quite a few high-profile recruits at the end of 2024, but at least one of them is keeping his recruitment open.
Madden Williams, a four-star wide receiver recruit who committed to A&M on Dec. 28, has lined up a few high-profile visits in the near future. He just made the first of those visits over the weekend, meeting with the defending Big 12 champion in the Arizona State Sun Devils. Arizona State was reportedly a finalist for his commitment late last year, and thanks to Williams' relationship with head coach Kenny Dillingham and the staff, remains in the mix for the 6-2 wideout.
“It is about the staff. Coach Arroyo and coach Dilingham recruited me when they were at Oregon when I was a freshman,” Williams told On3's Chad Simmons in December. “Then they brought in Hines Ward, who has a great NFL background and really understands the position. Arizona State is on the rise…”
Williams is also set to visit Washington on May 30, Florida State on June 6, USC on June 13 and finally Texas A&M on June 20.
Playing at St. John Bosco High School in California, Williams has emerged as one of the better receivers in the 2026 recruiting class. He ranks as the No. 207 overall player, No. 31 receiver and No. 23 player in the state according to On3. He had 42 receptions for 496 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023.
Williams garnered plenty of national attention at Overtime's OT7, a seven-on-seven football league featuring many high-profile recruits, this spring. On3 Director of Scouting Chad Power said Williams "has a great feel for finding open spaces within the secondary and showed outstanding hands and body control." He also said Williams should be a "high-volume target" for the Aggies, if he decides to stick to his commitment.
The Bellflower, Calif., native is the fifth highest-rated recruit in the Aggies' 2026 class, so needless to say, they want to hold onto him.