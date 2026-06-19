This State Has Become a Critical Pipeline for Texas A&M’s 2027 Class

Every college football team in Texas faces the same challenge. The Lone Star State is a fruitful home base for recruiting, producing lots of college and NFL talent every year. High school football is also an important part of the state’s culture.

However, it makes Texas one of the most competitive states in which to recruit. There are 21 Division I football programs, including 12 in the FBS. Texas schools need to value recruits from Texas, but a strong out-of-state pipeline is advantageous.

Texas A&M is creating its best recruiting class in half a decade, which includes eight players from its home state. However, another state has played an important part in the 2027 class that is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.

Texas A&M Finds Home Away From Home in 2027 Class

Texas A&M Aggies celebrate the win over the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Florida is another state known for producing football talent, and Texas A&M is taking advantage of it. The Aggies have gained a strong footing in the Sunshine State, with nearly half a dozen committed recruits.

Among the Floridians committed to Texas A&M in the Class of 2027 are tackle Mark Matthews, defensive linemen Zyron Forstall and Frederick Ards III, linebacker Kaden Henderson and safety Loia Valade. Matthews, Forstall and Henderson are currently rated as five-star recruits by Rivals' Industry Ranking.

Henderson, one of the Aggies’ most recent additions, is the No. 1 linebacker in the country, and Matthews is the top tackle. Forstall is the top edge rusher in Florida, followed by Ards, and Valade is the No. 1 athlete in the state.

The Aggies’ reach extends across the state, too. Matthews is from Fort Lauderdale and Valade attends school in Boca Raton, both north of Miami in South Florida. Forstall attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, while Henderson is from Tampa. Ards is from Orlando in Central Florida.

McCallie's Loia Valade on the kickoff return during the TSSAA Division II-AAA high school football championship game against Baylor on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far, Texas A&M has the No. 1, 3, 4, 7 and 40 recruits in Florida. Meanwhile, only one Florida program has a top-10 player in its home state: the Miami Hurricanes and wide receiver Nick Lennear (No. 2). And the Aggies are not done yet.

Forstall’s teammate at IMG Academy, wide receiver Eric McFarland, is among the Aggies’ top remaining targets. He is ranked fifth in the state and is the No. 6 wide receiver in the country.

Texas A&M has been heavily connected to McFarland and is believed to be in the lead for his commitment. Five Rivals insiders have logged predictions for the Aggies so far. The four-star wideout makes his commitment on June 28.

Several of these prospects come from backgrounds outside of Florida. IMG Academy is a preparatory boarding school known for its athletic program; Forstall is originally from New Orleans and McFarland from Las Vegas.

Valade is from Canada, but he attended a prep school in Tennessee in 2024. He transferred to a Florida magnet school, West Boca Raton Community High School, for his senior season. Matthews also attends a private prep school: St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

IMG Academy's Eric McFarland scores a rushing touchdown against Mandarin's Tamajh Mitchell during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida has several massive private schools that dominate the high school football landscape. According to MaxPreps, both IMG (No. 7) and St. Thomas Aquinas (No. 10) finished as top-10 schools in the country.

With the ability to pull recruits from across the country, establishing a pipeline through these private high schools could only strengthen the Aggies' recruiting ability. Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Elijah Robinson celebrated this connection with a post on X, showing Texas A&M's logo on a maroon Florida.

The last time Texas A&M had this much success recruiting in Florida was the infamous 2022 recruiting class. Defensive linemen Shemar Stewart and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, and were the last top-10 recruits from Florida to commit to Texas A&M.

Maintaining a pipeline in Florida will not be easy. Miami, Florida State and Florida are massive programs, and the rest of the SEC is heavily involved in the state. However, the Aggies will benefit from keeping this connection open in the future.

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