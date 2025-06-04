Versatile 4-Star Defensive Back Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
With the start of June, one of the biggest months on the recruiting calendar is here. The Texas A&M Aggies have already kicked off the big month with a commitment.
On Wednesday, four-Star cornerback Camren Hamiel announced his commitment to Texas A&M, picking the Aggies over Alabama, Ohio State, and Oregon.
The commitment was first reported by On3.com's Hayes Fawcett, who put out a commitment graphic to announce the pledge of the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Goodyear, AZ native.
Hamiel currently ranks as the No. 24 corner, No. 268 player in America, and No. 1 player in Arizona, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
"Gods plan for me is still in motion. Gig'Em," player said in a statement given to Fawcett.
Hamiel is also a track star, running an 11.28 100-meter dash for Northrop (Fort Wayne, IN) High School before transferring to Desert Edge (Goodyear, AZ), and is known for his positional versatility in the secondary.
"Hamiel has made a big jump over the last year and we really like his physical traits and positional versatility," 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said. "Can flex between corner, safety, and nickel and closes really well on the football. Shows strong instincts jumping routes and plays a physical game, whether in coverage or run support. Very strong open-field tackler, decisive getting up the field and tackles with authority. Track background shows up as well, shows both short area burst and the long speed to run down the field and stay in the hip pocket of a receiver. Ceiling is high and with his 6-1 frame and ability to run, Hamiel is an easy Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone nationally."
Coming into the month of June, the Aggies already had a lot of momentum in the 2026 recruiting class. They had the nation's No. 7 recruiting class with 11 commits according to 247Sports prior to the commitment of Hamiel
He now becomes the second player out of the cornerback position group to join the 2026 class, joining Central Catholic (Toledo, OH) corner Victor Singleton. He also takes the Aggies' recruiting up from No. 7 to No. 6 class in the 2026 cycle, ahead of the Clemson Tigers.