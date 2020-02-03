Zach Evans Update: The Final Five

COLLEGE STATION - National Signing Day is upon us.

As the final recruits prepare for their official commitments, several players will be a guessing game on where they land. Some players could be stuck between staying near home or changing a program. Others could be thinking what is best for their immediate careers at the next level.

And then there's Zach Evans.

The five-star running back has been at the helm of one of College Football's most controversial recruiting sagas. The reality is, it could be going long into the spring as Evans still is unsure if he will sign come February 5.

Five schools seem to be in contention to land the North Shore running back. All five programs could have needs for a runner and hail from the Southeastern Conference. A game-changing runner could be the difference from one SEC school finishing with eight wins or playing for a national title come next January.

For the final time, let's take a look at Evans' potential programs and give a prediction.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

TEXAS A & M

A native of Texas, the Aggies would love to have the services of Evans' speed. For the impending freshman, should he sign with A & M, Evans could see substantial playing time in Jimbo Fisher's backfield.

The Aggies will need to have someone command the run game as a duo with Isaiah Spiller. Four running backs entered the transfer portal following the 2019 season, including former starter Jashaun Corbin, who was expected to see significant reps for the upcoming season.

Evans visited the program in November and was a top priority in recruiting. Named a finalist by the running back during his recruitment, the Aggies would have a need and give Evans all the time to grow in their backfield. Without a true secondary runner, A & M's 2020 season could be made with the addition of a multi-purpose back in their run game.

The question is, are the Aggies still a front runner months later?

Landing Meter: 6/10

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

According to multiple sources, Evans was expected to become a member of the Dawgs roster in 2020. With a letter of intent already in place, it seemed like Kirby Smart would have his long-term replacement for DAndre Swift.

Then chaos happened.

On January 7, Georgia gave Evans an “unconditional release” from his letter of intent, re-opening the recruitment process. Several sources have told Sports Illustrated that while the Bulldogs are still interested in his services, their attention has turned to Daijun Edwards.

With Edwards now in the backfield, perhaps Evans wouldn't want to share the limelight. Running backs are known to flourish in Athens, but it could be best to head to a school without running back concerns.

As of now, it seems as if A & M could have the upper hand on the Texas native.

Landing Meter: 4/10

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss

The Rebels are a dark horse to land Evans, but then again, it's Lane Kiffin we're talking about. Troubles and red flags have surrounded the running back throughout his recruitment, but Kiffin himself has demons from his past too.

Last month, Evans visited the program as a special guest of Kiffin's. According to several sources, the visit went better than expected, opening a new lane to and potential landing spot in the long-term process.

The Rebels could use another runner despite having an all-purpose quarterback. John Rhys Plumlee led all SEC quarterbacks in rushing last season and finished as a top-five runner in the conference. Matt Corral will likely be used as a pocket-passer while Plumlee could be better suited in a Nick

Fitzgerald type role.

Landing Meter: 6/10

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

TENNESSEE

Much like the Rebels, the Volunteers weren't considered heavy hitters until late. Heading into the final week, they could be the best landing spot.

Evans visited Knoxville a week after meeting with Kiffin in Oxford. The team welcomed the elite runner with open arms, even painting the historic rock with his name as a feature point. Tight end coach and top recruiter Brian Niedermeyer made a visit to his house late last month.

The Volunteers do not have a feature runner in their offense and both running backs rushed for a combined 1,200 yards. Jeremy Pruitt has taken the Volunteers from the laughing stock of the SEC into a potential contender for the 2020 season. With a down year for maybe Georgia, the Vols could compete with Florida for a trip to Atlanta this December.

Landing Meter: 4/10

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

Fresh off their first national title in over 13 seasons, LSU has been out of the recruitment process. While Ed Orgeron should be set with his roster for the 2020 season, you never can have too many running backs to help.

The Tigers were one of the first schools mentioned by Evans during his recruitment. Taking a visit last fall, LSU was the first stop on the recruiting trail over the year. Heading into the new year, Evans still had LSU ranked in his top five.

The Tigers were able to add two former five stars last season in Tyron Davis-Price and John Emery. With the departure of Clyde Edwards-Helarie to the NFL, one of the two should likely earn starting reps. Also, the loss of Joe Burrow will be near impossible to overcome in just a single season, meaning the running back role could be detrimental to the Tigers' success.

So far, this seems highly unlikely.

Landing Meter: 2/10

Verdict

Evans will likely not decide this week. It could come in a week or so, or it could take up the remainder of the school year. There is no telling when he will make his selection on where to play moving forward.

For now, the likely spots seem to be either Tennessee or Ole Miss. Georgia still could be in the mix, but that's more common courtesy than anything else. For A & M, they've been hot and cold over the past several months.

If a late push comes, expect it to be from the Aggies. James Coley is a top-notched recruiter and new to the A & M staff, so perhaps that could sway in Evans' decision. Given the fact that Houston is less than 100 miles from College Station, face-to-face recruiting isn't a broad ask.

Anything is possible in the recruiting world. For Evans, this could be the start of something new.