Texas A&M Aggies Allow Tennessee to Even Series After Loss
No. 4 Texas A&M dropped game two of its series against No. 2 Tennessee with a score of 5-1 on Firday.
The Aggies were only able to plate one, thanks to sophomore Mya Perez who drove in senior Koko Wooley late in the sixth.
Coach Trisha Ford shuffled through her bullpen, starting senior Emily Leavitt in the circle, who picked up the loss and moved to 4-2 on the season. Leavitt had a less-than-ideal outing, pitching through two innings, allowing the Volunteers to go up 2-0.
Tennessee was able to strike early in the first after Leavitt loaded the bases, giving the cleanup hitter opportunity to drive in some runs. Senior Sophia Nugent was able to reach on a fielder's choice, sending a Lady Vol home before another one was plated after a sacrifice fly.
The Aggies could not get any offense going, posting a 1-2-3 inning in both the second and third, not giving them any chances to score.
Freshman Sydney Lessentine entered the game in the third, trying to keep the Volunteers limited to two runs. She was able to make it through the third, before a monster home run from Nugent extended the lead for Tennessee, putting them up 3-0.
The bottom of the fifth was all Nugent, as she recorded her second home run of the day, this time driving in two, giving the Volunteers a five-run advantage over the Aggies after being shut out the night before.
The Aggies were finally able to get on the board in the sixth after Wooley singled and got on base quickly before Perez drove her in. A base hit from Perez combined with the speed of Wooley sent her rounding the bases putting the Aggies within four.
Despite what could've been a promising inning for the Aggies, three quick outs were made. Freshman Kate Munnerlyn entered the game to close it off for the Aggies, allowing no runs. The top of the seventh was a quick one since the Aggies couldn't get anything going, as they lost 5-1.
Game two of the doubleheader is set for 4 p.m., with both teams looking to clinch the series.