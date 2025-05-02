Aggies Take Game One vs. Tennessee in Pitching Showdown
No. 4 Texas A&M seems to be back on track after a 1-0 win over No. 2 Tennessee on Thursday, May 1st as both teams started their key pitcher and did not disappoint. A scoreless game heading into the seventh left the door open for anyone, before the Aggies scored on a two-out double.
It was a pitching showdown between A&M's Emiley Kennedy and UT's Karlyn Pickens, as the first and only run for the Aggies was scored in the top of the seventh. Heading into this matchup, Kennedy and Pickens both had stellar ERAs, 2.71 and 1.02, respectively.
After securing the game, Kennedy moves to 18-4 on the season, recording ten strikeouts and only one hit that came from freshman Saviya Morgan in the bottom of the fourth. The Volunteers had more baserunners than just the one though, as Kennedy walked eight batters, giving them a chance to drive in some runs.
It was the same story for the Aggies, except they recorded four hits, before a fifth hit from senior Koko Wooley was able to send junior Kennedy Powell around the bases, for a much anticipated run.
A shocker to most was Volunteer Taylor Pannell, who has been outstanding for this Tennessee team all year, went 0-4 at the plate including three strikeouts. Which goes to show how on point senior lefty Kennedy pitched today.
The Aggies were able to record six hits off of Pickens, yet only were able to drive in one from Wooley, who had three strikeouts on the day. A&M was able to get a base runner on in all innings besides the top of the sixth, which was a 1-2-3 with a strikeout, line out and ground out.
The remainder of the series will continue to be a battle, but with both Kennedy and Pickens throwing over 100 pitches each today, we will most likely see a couple arms out of the bullpens.
Game two is set for 5 p.m. tomorrow evening, the Aggies looking to take the series while the Volunteers try to even it out.