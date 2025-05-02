Trisha Ford Praises Texas A&M Aggies for Grit Against No. 2 Tennessee
No. 4 Texas A&M headed down to Knoxville, Tennessee to finish out the regular season against No. 2 Tennessee. The Aggies persevered behind star pitcher Emiley Kennedy who threw her sixth shutout of the season and only allowed one hit from the Volunteers' bats.
"I thought we did a tremendous job today," coach Ford said following game one. "Emiley Kennedy probably threw her best game of the year. It was lights out."
It's hard to argue that this wasn't the senior's best game she's thrown as she went seven innings, struck out ten batters, and only allowed one hit. After this dominating performance, Kennedy moves to 18-4 on the season, her most impressive record since her rookie season in 2022.
Aside from Kennedy, Ford talked about "getting the big hit when we needed it" which is something she has said all season long, appreciating her batters getting the big hit when it's needed the most.
"Koko coming through in the seventh inning, that was huge for us," Ford said.
Senior Koko Wooley was the hero in Thursday's game and you wouldn't be able to tell it off the box score. Wooley went 1-4 at the plate and picked up three strikeouts delivered from UT's Karlyn Pickens, before gaining an RBI in the seventh after a two-out double put the Aggies on the board.
Ford was also proud of her defense, especially junior Amari Harper, who had a great day at first base for the Aggies. When the Aggies were faced with tough pitching, they were able to make up for their performance in the batter's box with their defense out on the field.
"We played great defense. Amari Harper was huge for us today," Ford said postgame.
After a rough patch losing three SEC matchups in a row, coach Ford was pleased to get the train back on its tracks after taking game one against a tough Tennessee team.
"It was great to see us just play Aggie softball, win a big game," Ford said.
The Aggies are set for a doubleheader on Friday, May 2nd, game one kicking off at 1 p.m. with game two shortly after at 4 p.m.