Texas A&M WBB Begins Season With Dominant Win Over A&M Corpus-Christi
Texas A&M women’s basketball kicked off the 2025-26 campaign with a win over A&M-Corpus Christi in the season opener on Wednesday. The Aggies were able to handle the Islanders for an 81-43 win, to start the season off 1-0.
Fatmata Janneh and Lemyah Hylton started off strong for the Aggies as they were able to score the first 11 points of the ball game, as well as their first points wearing Maroon and White. Janneh had a phenomenal first half as he posted 13 points in her Aggie debut.
After holding the Islanders to just four points after six minutes of play, the Islanders were able to go on an 11-4 scoring run to end the first quarter, putting the score at 17-13. Yet that ended up not mattering as much as the Aggies were able to outscore the Islanders 25-7 in the second quarter.
To start the second quarter, Janae Kent was able to get in on the action as she scored the first five points of the quarter, including her first three-pointer of the season. With the Aggies scoring a total of 25 points in the second quarter, most of them came during the last four minutes. The Aggies headed into halftime up 42-20.
Aggies' Second-Half Surge
The Aggies were able to get the second half started quickly as they scored seven straight points from Hylton and Lauren Ware. The Islanders were quick giving the Aggies the ball as they had four quick fouls to begin the second half.
The third quarter was all Aggies, as they outscored the Islanders 22-8 which was led by Hylton, who had eight points. Her performance was incredible all night as she finished with 14 points, 3 assists and 4 steals.
The much-anticipated transfer Ny'Ceara Pryor was able to find the basket in the third quarter as she put up seven points, right behind Hylton, who led the quarter with eight. With just one quarter left to play, the Aggies were up 64-28 over the Islanders.
The start of the fourth quarter was rough for A&M as it shot 0-10 from the field and only scored three points through the first five and a half minutes, which came from three made free throws from Pyror. After a couple of turnovers late in the fourth, the Aggies were able to begin scoring from the field, starting with a shot under the basket from Emerald Parker.
The Aggies were able to close out the game with a massive victory over A&M-Corpus Christi, a team that beat them this time last year in Reed Arena. The Aggies will have a full week before their next matchup against Tarleton on Thursday, November 13.