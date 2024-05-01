College Baseball Poll Watching Week 12: Whoop! Aggies Remain Top Ranked Program
For the third straight week, the Texas A&M Aggies (38-6) sit atop all five national college baseball polls. In fact, for the first time in many weeks, the Week 12 polls are identical for the top four spots - A&M followed by Arkansas (37-7), Tennessee (37-7), and Clemson (34-9).
The SEC and ACC dominate, once again, the Top Ten. The remainder of the Top Ten consists of a mix of ten teams, depending on which poll you look at - Duke (30-14), East Carolina (35-8), Florida State (34-9), Kentucky (33-9), Oregon State (33-10), North Carolina (33-11), UC Irvine (32-8), Vanderbilt (31-13), Virginia (33-12), and Wake Forest (27-16).
The Big 12's woes continue to be reflected in the rankings. Only Oklahoma (26-16) and Oklahoma State (30-14) are ranked in all the polls. West Virginia (26-16)is ranked in one and receives votes in two others. Four other schools - Kansas (25-15), Kansas State (26-17), B (27-18), and Texas Tech (29-17)- are receiving votes in at least one poll.
Ranked Big 12 Baseball Teams Ranked - Week 12:
- Oklahoma State - No. 14 (D1 Baseball), No. 16 (Baseball America, NCBWA, USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 22 (Perfect Game
- Oklahoma - No. 19 (Baseball America), No. 22 (D1 Baseball), No. 23 (Perfect Game, USA Today Coaches Polls), No. 24 (NCBWA)
- West Virginia - No. 20 (Baseball America), Receiving Votes (NCBWA, USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Kansas - Receiving Votes (NCBWA, USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Kansas State - Receiving Votes (NCBWA)
- Texas - Receiving Votes (NCBWA)
- Texas Tech - Receiving Votes (NCBWA, USA Today Coaches Poll)
Here are the highlights from five of the national polls:
Baseball America Poll - Week 12
1 - Texas A&M (38-6), no change
2 - Arkansas (37-7), no change
3 - Tennessee (37-7), no change
4 - Clemson (34-9), down 2
5 - Florida State (34-9), up 1
6 - East Carolina (36-7), up 2
7 - North Carolina (33-11), up 4
8 - Duke (30-14), down 3
9 - Kentucky (33-9), down 2
10 - Virginia (32-12), up 1
16 - Oklahoma State (30-14), up 3
19 - Oklahoma (26-16), down 3
20 - West Virginia (26-16), up 1
D1Baseball Poll - Week 12
1 - Texas A&M (38-6), no change
2 - Arkansas (37-7), no change
3 - Tennessee (37-7), no change
4 - Clemson (34-9), up 1
5 - East Carolina (36-7), up 2
6 - Oregon State (33-10), up 3
7 - Florida State (34-9), up 3
8 - Kentucky (33-9), down 4
9 - UC Irvine (32-8), up 3
10 - Duke (30-14), down 4
14 - Oklahoma State (30-14), up 5
22 - Oklahoma (26-16), down 4
Dropped from the rankings - Coastal Carolina (#13), Oregon (#22)
NCBWA Poll - Week 12
1 - Texas A&M (38-6), no change
2 - Arkansas (37-7), no change
3 - Tennessee (37-7), no change
4 - Clemson (34-9), no change
5 - East Carolina (36-7), up 2
6 - Florida State (34-9), up 2
7 - Oregon State (33-10), up 4
8 - Kentucky (33-9), down 2
9 - North Carolina (33-11), up 5
10 - Virginia (32-12), up 2
16 - Oklahoma State (30-14), up 9
24 - Oklahoma (26-16), down 4
Dropped from the rankings - Coastal Carolina (#13), Oregon (#18)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Kansas, Kansas State, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Perfect Game Poll - Week 12
1 - Texas A&M (38-6), no change
2 - Arkansas (37-7), no change
3 - Tennessee (37-7), no change
4 - Clemson (34-9), up 1
5 - Duke (29-11), up 3
6 - East Carolina (36-7), up 5
7 - Wake Forest (26-13), up 6
8 - Kentucky (33-9), down 1
9 - Vanderbilt (29-11), up 3
10 - Florida State (34-9), up 4
22 - Oklahoma State (30-14), down 7
23 - Oklahoma (26-16), previously not ranked
Dropped from the rankings - Dallas Baptist, West Virginia, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Lamar
USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 11
1 - Texas A&M (38-6), no change
2 - Arkansas (37-7), no change
3 - Tennessee (37-7), no change
4 - Clemson (34-9), no change
5 - East Carolina (36-7), up 2
6 - Florida State (34-9), up 3
7 - Oregon State (33-10), up 3
8 - Kentucky (33-9), down 3
9 - Duke (30-14), down 3
10 - Virginia (32-12), up 2
16 - Oklahoma State (30-14), up 6
23 - Oklahoma (26-16), down 5
25 - Dallas Baptist (31-11), previously not ranked
Dropped from the rankings - Coastal Carolina (#15), Oregon (#24)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - West Virginia (#30), Texas Tech (#41), Kansas (#42)
Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams
