Predicting Every College Football Conference Winner In 2024-25
From the final seconds of the College Football National Championship game through the end of April is a tolerable (or extremely intolerable) time for football fans. While there's a long offseason ahead, Signing Day, the transfer portal, coaching carousel, and spring games provide enough material for us to power through those first four months.
And then May hits. And the real college football offseason gets underway.
The spring transfer window closed shop for new undergraduate entrants. While a few names still remain uncomitted – namely former blue chipper Cormani McClain – the majority of difference makers have found a new home (or two). So, with rosters and coaching staffs more or less set, let's project some conference winners for this coming year.
ACC: Virginia Tech Hokies
Let's get nuts with our first one. The Virginia Tech Hokies are a team to keep a very close eye on. Without divisions, all Virginia Tech has to do is make Charlotte and, with the third-easiest schedule in the ACC, they might just do that. QB Kyron Drones is a fan favorite to emerge as a star and they return Bhayshul Tuten in the backfield. In fact, nobody in the country returns more offensive production than the Hokies.
Defensively, they ranked 28th against the pass and 48th overall (in EPA), as well as third in sack rate (10.3%). Virginia Tech returns most of its production on that side, too.
Florida State adds QB DJ Uiagalelei as a part of its sixth-ranked transfer class this season, but returns just 58% of roster production from last season, a roster that was packed with NFL talent. Clemson continues to stay afloat but is an aging commodity with a QB in Cade Klubnik that provides no confidence.
To some, it may sound outlandish. But in the way Louisville exploded onto the scene last year, and North Carolina before that, and Wake Forest before that... okay you get it. The ACC is wild. So why not take a big swing?
American: Tulane Green Wave
The AAC is Tulane's conference until proven otherwise. Despite losing its head coach and star quarterback, Tulane made a championship hire in Jon Sumrall. In his two seasons at Troy, Sumrall picked up a 23-4 record and won back-to-back Sun Belt Championships.
The Green Wave picked up a commitment from Oregon QB Ty Thompson, a former blue chip recruit, as well as dynamic USC receiver Mario Williams. On the recruiting trail, Tulane inked its best class since 2004 – an anomaly, considering teams that turn over in the coaching ranks usually tank recruiting classes.
This year, the American appears to be a weak league. Memphis will contend with star QB Seth Henigan, but Ryan Silverfield trying to win one-score games is like trying to hold water in a strainer. Perhaps UTSA thrives under Owen McCown (son of NFL QB Josh McCown) and the rest of the league returns very little star power from last year.
It might be a chalky pick, but Tulane appears ready to continue its roll... wave.
Big 12: Utah Utes
Finally, a year in which I don't have to choose between Oklahoma and Texas or the field. Picking one of the blue bloods always garnered a collective eye roll from you readers and the conference was quite literally the wild west between everyone else.
So, to avoid being any more abrasive picking the Big 12, I'm picking a newcomer.
If Utah hits its stride this year, they're a top-10 team nationally. QB Cameron Rising finally returns after sitting out last year with an ACL tear, as does weapon Brant Kuthie at tight end. The collective college football world may have forgotten how truly special Rising can be. They also return top-30 marks nationally on both sides of the ball.
A receiving quartet of Kuthie, USC transfer Dorian Singer, Mycah Pittman, and Money Parks is one of the conference's best. And, so long as Utah has Kyle Whittingham at the helm, they're going to be a good football team. Even decimated to its absolute core, Utah went 8-4 under Whittingham. They had to play a safety at running back for most of the year and started three different QBs.
When healthy, the Utes are a 10+ win team.
Big Ten: Ohio State Buckeyes
After being beaten by arch rival Michigan three years in a row, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes decided to go an unprecedented level of All-In for 2024. They lured away UCLA head coach Chip Kelly to call their offense, landed the top transfer in Alabama safety Caleb Downs, Kansas State QB Will Howard, and a 1,500-yard rusher in Quinshon Judkins.
The Buckeyes return a slew of talented defensive starters – all of which would have been NFL Draft selections this year – as well as the best and deepest receiving room in America. True freshman Jeremiah Smith might just exceed Marvin Harrison Jr. and other recent stars as the highest-rated receiving recruit ever.
Should this team come up short of the National Championship game (much less win it), the season would likely be viewed as a disaster. The experiment will be a fascinating watch.
But with this much talent, its foolhardy to pick an upset, as the Buckeyes are favorites to win the conference. Other loaded teams like Oregon and Michigan are even a tough bet to make based on this "super team" assembly from Ohio State in 2024. And all it took to get that level of buy-in was watching its hated rival lift a National Championship trophy.
Conference USA: Liberty Flames
While no conference race is "boring" this year, Conference USA's might be the closest thing to it. After posting an undefeated 12-0 season last year, Liberty runs it back returning star QB Kaidon Salter. In CUSA, a quarterback of his caliber is all you need to run the table.
Liberty plays the nation's easiest schedule, per SP+ metrics, once again, playing one team ranked inside the top half nationally (at Appalachian State). Not only will Liberty be favored in every game they play, but likely by 10+ points in every game, App State aside.
Judging this team's prowess in Conference USA based on its bowl game would be a fallacy. Liberty is a woodchipper that all CUSA teams are thrown into against their wills.
MAC: Miami (OH) Redhawks
It's no fun picking a host of defending champions in the non-power conferences, but that's what happens again here. Miami, behind a plodding offensive pace and stonewall defense, decided to run things back. They lose 1,000-yard rusher Rashad Amos in the transfer portal, but return QB Brett Gabbert for another season.
That defense is what won Miami the conference title last year. They finished seventh nationally in points surrendered per drive (1.34) and 12th nationally in EPA. And nearly 70% of that defensive production returns in 2024, a top-30 mark nationally.
Coach Chuck Martin refuses to adapt to the modern game. He'll punt the ball on 4th & 2 from the opposing 39-yard line. His offense ran the fewest plays in the nation on a per-game basis. He runs the ball about as often as service academies. But he also won 11 games and a MAC title without his starting quarterback last year.
In the MAC, a competent defense wins you lots of games. An elite one wins you championships.
Mountain West: Boise State Broncos
This season in the Group of Five conferences, the rich either got richer, or returned a host of talent. Boise State got richer. They bring in former five-star recruit Malachi Nelson at QB from USC, replacing budding star Taylen Green. The Broncos also return back Ashton Jeanty, one of the country's most dynamic players at any position. Offensively, the team's set its returning production mark sitting outside the top 100 nationally.
Defensively, the Broncos return a top-25 mark in production. That defensive unit struggled quite a bit in the gun-slinging Mountain West, finishing 62nd in points surrendered per drive and 71st in EPA. But that unit's bound to improve as interim-turned-full-time head coach Spencer Danielson is a defensive coach and served as defensive coordinator before his promotion.
Last year, Boise State suffered from youth an inexperience. This year, 18 of the 22 players in the two-deep are redshirt juniors or older. Depth in the secondary was a primary focus this offseason as the Broncos signed three veteran transfers.
The Mountain West presents plenty of surprise and intrigue. But its one constant is Boise State. They've appeared in six of the last seven MWC title games, winning three of them.
SEC: Georgia Bulldogs
This year, Tier 1 in college football is made up of two teams: Ohio State and the Georgia Bulldogs. QB Carson Beck returns, a projected top-five NFL prospect, alongside nearly 80% of offensive production from last year. It was clear Kirby Smart took a perceived "Playoff snub" personally, beating a shorthanded and hapless Florida State team into paste in a 63-0 Orange Bowl win.
Despite finishing 13-1, inside the top five nationally, and likely to debut at No. 1 or No. 2 this season, Smart knows how to create motivation. For years, he's tabbed Georgia as disrespected. And, like Michigan a few years ago, the Bulldogs are starting a revenge tour.
Their primary foe, Alabama, just lost the greatest college football coach of all time. While Kalen DeBoer is an exciting replacement, we can't expect Saban-levels of success in Year 1. The throne sits vacant, and Georgia's looking to take it.
Aside from narrative street, Georgia's roster talent may only be usurped by Ohio State's (and potentially not even). Safety Malaki Starks and APEX Mykel Williams are two of the best defensive players in the country. Offensively, Georgia added Florida standout Trevor Etienne at running back. Everything about this team screams championship level.
If it weren't for an SEC Championship defeat – and likely a bit of voter fatigue – Georgia would be seeking a four-peat.
Sun Belt: Texas State Bobcats
Last year, the addition of GJ Kinne and essentially wiping the slate clean made Texas State one of my favorite preseason dark horses. And, boy, did they come out of the shadows quickly, walloping Baylor in Week 1. This year, Kinne added James Madison transfer QB Jordan McCloud, a star passer who returns the fifth-best QB rating nationally.
McCloud tossed 32 touchdowns (second-most among returning QBs) and now joins a high-octane offense under Kinne. Texas State ran a top-15 pace on offense (JMU 91st) and averaged nearly eight more plays per game than the Dukes.
But defensively is where Texas State shined the most. This year, they return the fourth-most defensive production and play the second-easiest schedule (110th overall) in the Sun Belt and are poised to improve on 8-5 from last year.
The Bobcats play in the Sun Belt West division, whose top two teams (Troy, South Alabama) lost their head coaches. It's another opportune moment for a rising team and Texas State might just have the firepower to get it done.
